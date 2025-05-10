Saints Set the Record Straight on Tyler Shough Draft Pick After Derek Carr's Retirement
When the New Orleans Saints drafted former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round with the No. 40 pick, fans probably didn't think he'd be thrust into starter conversations mere weeks after the draft. But with the shocking and sudden retirement of Derek Carr, the Saints' starting quarterback position is wide open with Shough as the likely long-term option for now.
The Saints took Shough as the third quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft, behind only No. 1 pick Cam Ward by the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants first-round pick Jaxson Dart. The Saints were in need of a quarterback with the uncertainty surrounding Carr's health.
Carr dealt with a shoulder injury which threatened his season and ultimately led to his retirement after 11 NFL seasons. He decided against surgery which would have sidelined him for the 2025 season and instead hung up his cleats for good. The fragility of Carr's situation certainly impacted New Orleans' draft strategy.
"We certainly felt like adding a quarterback to that room would've been valuable under all circumstances," Saints head coach Kellen Moore said to reporters Saturday following Carr's retirement via Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio.
Alongside Shough, the Saints' quarterback room also includes Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Moore mentioned Saturday that all three will compete for the starting job. It's to be determined whether Shough becomes the immediate starter by winning the job, but he's certainly a priority for the Saints moving forward as the franchise tries to find its next long-term quarterback.
Shough threw for 3,195 yards along with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions last season at Louisville. He started his collegiate career at Oregon and then spent three seasons at Texas Tech before spending his final season with the Cardinals.