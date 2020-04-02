Saints Re-Sign CB P.J. Williams for 1-YR Deal

The New Orleans Saints announced via Twitter that cornerback P. J. Williams has agreed to terms on a new contract. Williams’ contract is a one-year deal. Williams started 8 games for the Saints last season and also served a 2 game suspension for a DUI. In his four-year career, Williams has over 150 tackles, 24 passes defended, 4 interceptions, and a pick-six.

The Florida State product was a 3rd round draft selection by the Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft. Williams had a late first or early second-round grade by many draft experts following the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine. The 2014 BCS National Championship MVP fell into the Saints laps in the third round after Williams was arrested for a DUI in early April 2015. A few weeks later, the charges were dropped against Williams because of insufficient evidence in the case.

Since joining the Saints in 2015 Williams has made 23 starts in the defensive backfield, despite missing his rookie season because of a torn hamstring injury and most of 2016 because of a concussion. Averaging seven starts per year over the last three seasons, Williams has proved to be a versatile defensive back in Dennis Allen’s system.z

The Saints bringing Williams was an easy decision. With the ability to line up at both the nickel and outside, he provides versatility to a youthful defensive backfield in New Orleans on a favorable salary. P.J. has been a reliable part of Coach Allen’s defensive scheme over the past two seasons. Some Saints fans had already “let the boat sail” on Williams this free-agency period. Williams has a handful of good moments within his Saints career in the Big Easy. He has displayed strong defensive talent as a strong piece of an elite defense in New Orleans.

