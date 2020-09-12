SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints X-Factors in Week 1

BtBoylan

Football returns to the Big Easy this weekend as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an offseason like no other, this will be the first time either side takes playing field for game action in 2020. There will be several surprises in a game of this magnitude, including players who step up into the role of the "X-Factor." Below are three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their first game since January 2020.

OFFENSIVE X-FACTOR 

WR #17 Emmanuel Sanders

No team was thrown against more last season than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite surrendering 4,322 passing yards in 2019, the Bucs finished 7th in opponent passer rating (90.0). In their two regular-season meetings, the Saints averaged 271 YPG in the air against the Bucs with Michael Thomas averaging over 150 receiving yards per game.

The Saints won both matchups last season and dominated through the air without a true number two WR. Insert Emmanuel Sanders in 2020, and the Saints should find even more success against the Bucs DBs. While Sanders may not put up extraordinary numbers in the game, his mere presence and route-running ability will attract attention away from TEs Jared Cook, RB Alvin Kamara, and the Swiss army knife, Taysom Hill.

Week 1 Projection: 5 rec for 65 yards

DEFENSIVE X-FACTOR

#47 LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone’s first three NFL seasons have been injury-ridden, missing 26 games. However, when healthy, the former Florida Gators LB has an incredible impact defensively. In 2018, the only year he appeared in all 16 games, Anzalone made 59 stops, recorded 3 FF and an INT.

Against a team like Tampa Bay, who have multiple receiving tight end threats in Rob Gronkowski and O. J. Howard, the Saints safeties and linebackers will be relied on heavily to stop the passing attack in the middle of the field. With Anzalone healthy, it allows the Saints to be versatile in defensive sets with the abundance of LB and safety talent to find the best matchups for Tampa’s set. Another example of a player who might not put up great numbers but his health opens up the door for many others.

Week 1 Projection: 5 Tackles, 1 TFL

WILD CARD X-FACTOR

#41 Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year, $77.1M contract on Saturday. Kamara’s new contract will pay him $14.5M a season and puts the rumors of a potential trade to rest ahead of the 2020 season.

In six career games against Tampa Bay, the three-time Pro-Bowl selection has found outstanding success averaging 60 rushing yards and 1 TD a game. Against the NFL’s highest-ranked rush defense from a year ago, the Saints will have to be patient in the run game on Sunday. Kamara’s ability to stretch a defense sideline to sideline will only open up the field against athletic LBs on the Tampa defense and create opportunities for “extended run plays,” better known as screen and swing pass. For the Saints to be successful in Week 1 they need Kamara to be an X-factor in both the run and the pass against the Bucs.

Week 1 Projection: 60 Rushing Yards, 40 Receiving Yards, 2 TDs

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malcolm Jenkins returns as a Leader in New Orleans

Sean Payton realized later allowing Malcolm Jenkins to leave New Orleans was a mistake. Today, Jenkins returns to Saints hoping to his original franchise garner a second title of their own.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Six Bold Predictions for the Saints in 2020

How do you think the Saints will do in 2020? Here are my bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints this season.

Bob Rose

by

Edstory

Who has the Upper Edge in the NFC South between the Saints and Buccaneers?

The NFC South has been going through some changes this offseason. The Saints returns as the division champion, but who has the upper-edge to win the crown in 2020?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SamL

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 2, Drew Brees

It may or may not be the last year for Drew Brees, and he should have a season to remember with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Starting strong is overrated for Saints

The Saints are the strongest team in September, and shouldn't be judged on how they come out of the gate on Sunday.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

Alvin Kamara, Saints reach contract extension

The Saints and Alvin Kamara will be together for a little while longer after reaching a contract extension.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Saints rule Cesar Ruiz and Marcus Davenport out for Week 1

Cesar Ruiz won't make his rookie debut on Sunday, and the Saints will also be missing Marcus Davenport.

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

2020 Saints Game-by-Game Predictions

Just in time for Week 1, we look into a hypothetical crystal ball to play out the 2020 Saints season and predict their final record and game-by-game results.

John Hendrix

Saints Promote 2 From Practice Squad for Buccaneers Game

New Orleans activates two players from their practice squad in preparation for season opener.

Bob Rose

My Predictions for the 2020 NFL Season

The NFL is finally back.  Here are my projections for the 2020 season.

Bob Rose