Saints X-Factors in Week 1

Football returns to the Big Easy this weekend as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an offseason like no other, this will be the first time either side takes playing field for game action in 2020. There will be several surprises in a game of this magnitude, including players who step up into the role of the "X-Factor." Below are three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their first game since January 2020.

OFFENSIVE X-FACTOR

WR #17 Emmanuel Sanders

No team was thrown against more last season than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite surrendering 4,322 passing yards in 2019, the Bucs finished 7th in opponent passer rating (90.0). In their two regular-season meetings, the Saints averaged 271 YPG in the air against the Bucs with Michael Thomas averaging over 150 receiving yards per game.

The Saints won both matchups last season and dominated through the air without a true number two WR. Insert Emmanuel Sanders in 2020, and the Saints should find even more success against the Bucs DBs. While Sanders may not put up extraordinary numbers in the game, his mere presence and route-running ability will attract attention away from TEs Jared Cook, RB Alvin Kamara, and the Swiss army knife, Taysom Hill.

Week 1 Projection: 5 rec for 65 yards

DEFENSIVE X-FACTOR

#47 LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone’s first three NFL seasons have been injury-ridden, missing 26 games. However, when healthy, the former Florida Gators LB has an incredible impact defensively. In 2018, the only year he appeared in all 16 games, Anzalone made 59 stops, recorded 3 FF and an INT.

Against a team like Tampa Bay, who have multiple receiving tight end threats in Rob Gronkowski and O. J. Howard, the Saints safeties and linebackers will be relied on heavily to stop the passing attack in the middle of the field. With Anzalone healthy, it allows the Saints to be versatile in defensive sets with the abundance of LB and safety talent to find the best matchups for Tampa’s set. Another example of a player who might not put up great numbers but his health opens up the door for many others.

Week 1 Projection: 5 Tackles, 1 TFL

WILD CARD X-FACTOR

#41 Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year, $77.1M contract on Saturday. Kamara’s new contract will pay him $14.5M a season and puts the rumors of a potential trade to rest ahead of the 2020 season.

In six career games against Tampa Bay, the three-time Pro-Bowl selection has found outstanding success averaging 60 rushing yards and 1 TD a game. Against the NFL’s highest-ranked rush defense from a year ago, the Saints will have to be patient in the run game on Sunday. Kamara’s ability to stretch a defense sideline to sideline will only open up the field against athletic LBs on the Tampa defense and create opportunities for “extended run plays,” better known as screen and swing pass. For the Saints to be successful in Week 1 they need Kamara to be an X-factor in both the run and the pass against the Bucs.

Week 1 Projection: 60 Rushing Yards, 40 Receiving Yards, 2 TDs

