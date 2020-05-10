The NFL released its schedule for the 2020 NFL season on Thursday. The New Orleans Saints rank 24th in strength of schedule (SoS) with opponents at a 49% winning percentage but the schedule is more difficult than what the SoS states. New Orleans will face a league MVP QB six times in 2020 and both the AFC & NFC Champions from last season.

The Saints face an NFC opponent twelve times in 2020. Including battles against the NFC North along with their own division the NFC South. Four 2019 NFC playoff participants, three division champions, will face New Orleans. The Saints will play three of the four matchups at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here are the Saints Must Watch NFC Matchups of the 2020 Season:

#3 - Week 3: (Sept. 27th) vs Green Bay, 7:20 PM CST, SNF on NBC

Aaron Rodgers proved to the NFL world again that he is still an elite QB in the league. Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record last season and won the NFC North crown. Green Bay fell a game short of Super Bowl LIV losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game 37-20.

New Orleans last faced Green Bay in 2017 without Aaron Rodgers. QB Brett Hundley threw for only 87 yards in place of Rodgers and the Saints won in Lambeau 26-17. The 2020 version of the Green Bay Packers looks entirely different from the 2016 & 2017 teams that failed to make the playoffs. With a true #1 target and a solid ground game this Packers offense looks to be one of the best in the NFL.

The Saints and Packers shared the same record a year ago (13-3) and head into 2020 with similar aspirations. Lead an aging Superstar QB to the promised land for a second time in their career. However, the clock is ticking for both Rodgers and Brees and this season could be the last run for their second ring with their respected teams.

NFC title race will be tight this year with New Orleans, Green Bay, San Francisco, and Seattle all contenders for the #1 overall seed. Making games against those teams so much more crucial. Throw them under the lights for SNF on NBC and let them battle it out one last time? Whew! Rodgers vs Brees, Week 3, should be a doozy.

#2 - Week 1: (Sept. 13th) vs Tampa Bay, 3:25 PM CST, FOX

The Tampa Bay Bucs won the offseason signing QB Tom Brady and trading for his running mate TE Rob Gronkowski. Tampa Bay faces a tough test out of the gate in New Orleans. The Saints swept the Bucs last season with wins behind Teddy Bridgewater (31-24) and Drew Brees (34-17).

There will be an unfamiliar tone for the fresh look NFC South when the whistle blows in Week 1. The Saints will defend their NFC South Crown and look to become the first team in division history to win four consecutive NFC South titles. The Bucs, behind Tom Brady, look to spoil the party and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

NFL fans may never see the Brady vs Brees Super Bowl Matchup but seeing the two future first-ballot Hall of Famers battle twice in the regular season should numb the pain. And if we are lucky, the two will duel it out in the playoffs for a third matchup in 2020.

Brees holds a 3-2 record over Brady in their career match-ups. Brees’ lone victory over Brady as a Saint occurred during the team’s Super Bowl title run in 2009. Brees has thrown for 12 TDs, 1 INT within the 5 career matchups with Brady.

#1 - Week 10: (Nov. 15th) vs San Francisco, 3:25 PM CST, FOX

A rematch of the 2019 game of the year occurs in mid-November 2020. The San Francisco 49ers out dueled the Saints in the Superdome last season winning the shootout 48-46. Drew Brees led the Saints on a 7-play, 76 yard drive late in the fourth quarter taking the lead with under a minute remaining. Jimmy G and the 49ers responded with a 7-play drive of their own. Kicker Robbie Gould finished the drive with a GW FG as time expired.

Much like last season’s matchup between these two teams this game will have major implications on who has the home-field advantage in the playoffs. The defending NFC champion 49ers are still favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl at 13/4 odds, despite losing key pieces in the offseason. The Saints are a close second according to vegasinsder.com at 11/2 odds to win the NFC title game.

The Week 10 matchup could provide a preview to the NFC Championship game in January 2021. In a “Super Bowl or Bust” season for the Saints every game inside of the Superdome should carry a playoff like atmosphere. Add to the equation that the former NFC West Rival 49ers are in town, the dome should be rocking. Circle November 15th on your calendar... it could be another game of the year.

