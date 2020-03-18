Saints News Network
NFC South: NFL's Best QB Division (Brees, Brady, Ryan, Bridgewater)

Brendan Boylan

Tom Brady announced on St. Patrick’s Day that he would not be returning to play for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2020.  Brady, 42, has spent his entire 20-year career in Foxboro.  This morning, he posted via Instagram, “LOVE YOU PATS NATION”, in a goodbye message to the Patriots fans in New England.

After the shocking news of the Brady-Belichick break up, Fox Sports Colin Cowherd of The Herd went to the airwaves to report that sources have confirmed that both the Chargers and Buccaneers have an interest in the services of #12 and have made pitches to Brady and his camp. Some reports stating that both franchises are more than ready to pay the Future Hall of Fame QB over $30 million per year to join their club.

Cowherd later states on The Herd that sources are telling him that Brady has decided on where he is playing in 2020 and it is in Tampa Bay, Florida with the Buccaneers rather than Los Angeles, CA with the Chargers.

Listen Below.

Today's signings of Drew Brees returning to the New Orleans Saints (2 years, $50 Million), and Teddy Bridgewater signing with the Carolina Panthers (3 years, $60 Million), the addition of Tom Brady to the Bucs will create a "QB Arms Race" for supremacy.  The quarterback talent in NFC South could become perhaps the greatest division of QB talent in NFL history in one season.  If Tampa signs Brady, the division would include multiple regular season MVPs, Super Bowl Champions, Super Bowl MVPs, Rookie of the Year, and multiple future Hall of Famers. 

Looking at the Numbers:

Between the four quarterbacks: Drew Brees, 41, Tom Brady, 42, Teddy Bridgewater, 28, and Matt Ryan, 34, are their combined statistics and accolades in their respective NFL careers through the 2019 regular season.

Passing Yards: 210,825 

( Brees: 77,416 / Brady: 74,571 / Ryan: 51,186 / Bridgewater: 7,652)

Passing Touchdowns: 1,447

(Brees: 547 / Brady: 541 / Ryan: 321 / Bridgewater: 38)

Career Wins: 513 

(Brady: 219 / Brees: 163 / Ryan: 109/ Bridgewater: 22)

Regular Season MVPs: 4 

(Brady: 3x (2007,2010,2017) / Ryan 1x (2016))

Super Bowl Appearances: 11 

(Brady: 9x (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LII, LIII)/ Brees: 1x (XLIV) / Ryan: 1x (LI))

Super Bowl Titles: 7 

(Brady: 6 (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI XLIX, LI, LIII) / Brees: 1 (XLIV))

Super Bowl MVPs: 5 

(Brady: 4x (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI) / Brees: 1x (XLIV))

NFL fans will receive an early Christmas gift in 2020.  Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady would occur twice in the regular season and maybe a third time in the playoffs.  This was a match-up many would hoped they would have seen in recent Super Bowls now looks to become a match-up of division rivals - at least for one season (fingers crossed for two or three).

