SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Drew Brees' Eyes and Body Language told Another Story

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints quarterback and unquestioned leader's eyes and body language spoke volumes after his injury in Sunday's 49ers contest.

Sean Payton on Brees' Injury
Sean Payton discussing Drew Brees' Injury with the media

The first time in 15 years. Let that set into your spirit. I heard what Coach Payton said about Brees in the video press conference, but I also watched his eyes and body language.  

The tension was evident. Sean Payton had concerns, of course. But also, there were questions. Most noticeable was in regards to the future of his quarterback and field general, Drew Brees.

As I examined the game and the subsequent series of events, Drew's eyes told the story as well. The typical steely confidence of Brees appeared uncertain and troubled.  

Drew Brees after Injury
Drew Brees talking about his injury with the media.

His body - able to do or not be able to do - but not in pain? If there wasn't pain preventing him from continuing in the contest, what exactly was the issue. Was it more than any physical limitations? Was it a combination of both? Or, was it a leader who knows absorbing any additional hits from a defender could spell more damage and take its toll on a 41-year-old body.

I watched him as he ascended from the playing field after the massive 49ers, Street, landing on top of him. Drew tried to shake it off, but he was in pain. Yet, being the true leader that he is, he guided the team to another before-the-half touchdown. Brees' usual bounce in his steps were not there while going towards the sidelines. I looked worried.

Drew Brees Injured
Credit: WVUE, New Orleans

His body language and eyes spoke volumes - after the touchdown, after halftime with Coach Payton, and in the post-game media call.

Whether it is his ribs or other damage, I would be more concerned about any damage to his psyche. The older you get, the more time your body needs to rebound from injury.

Drew Brees is a competitor. There are very few who have chosen to question his passion and heart for the game. Football is the game and career that has taken a toll on his body - shoulder, foot, thumb, and ribs. Could it be, the injuries have finally begun to affect other areas of Drew Brees?

Brees can rebound and regain his health.  Only time can answer the questions ahead.  For now, we will wait and observe how the Saints and Drew will proceed after the results of today's MRI.  Will it be the second consecutive year the Saints' leader will deal with a major injury?

We shall see.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

I hope it is nothing serious as you do. I noticed his eyes and body language and immediately, I told my husband...we are in trouble. Brees is hurt in one way or another. I wasn't sure what was wrong, but I knew he would be out of the game. I had no idea he would take himself out...I do not recall that ever happening since I've followed the Saints. I have not missed a Saints game live or on television since the 70's. Surely I have not missed a game since Brees has been with the team.
I am concerned and really hope this is not serious.

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keys to a Saints Victory Roundtable vs. 49ers in Week 10

The Saints News Network Krewe shares their Keys to Saints Victory in Week 10 against the 49ers.

BtBoylan

Week 10: Saints Inactives

Here's who's in and who's out for the Saints in Week 10's NFC matchup against the 49ers.

John Hendrix

Brees Injury Update: "It's a Cumulative Injury", Will Undergo MRI and X-Rays

Saints QB Drew Brees will undergo an MRI and X-Rays this week following an injury that kept him out of the second half of Sunday's action.

BtBoylan

Saints Overcome Injuries, Down 49ers in Superdome

It was an ugly game of sorts for the Saints, but they managed to topple the 49ers and keep their winning streak alive in a really crazy one in the Superdome.

John Hendrix

by

ThisisBiased

Saints X-Factors in Week 10

The three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

BtBoylan

Saints Insiders Report with All49ers [Cohn] and Saints News Network [Mosley]

Saints Insiders Report with All49ers' Grant Cohn and Saints News Network's Kyle T. Mosley.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Takeaways From Saints Victory Over 49ers

Three takeaways from the New Orleans Saints 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

BtBoylan

Saints Pregame Report Week 10 [LIVE STREAM]

Saints Pregame Report Week 10 by John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan of the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley

49ers vs. Saints: Week 10 Pregame Report

Things look a lot different this time around for the 49ers and Saints, but should still be an interesting game for both teams.

John Hendrix

Saints Mid-Season Report Card: Defense

Here's how the New Orleans defense graded out over the first half of the 2020 season. Coming off their best defensive outing of the year against Tampa Bay, can the Saints continue their momentum against the 49ers this Sunday?

Bob Rose