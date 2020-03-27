Saints News Network
Drew Brees talks with The Today Show's Hoda Kotb about $5M donation

BtBoylan

"I think a lot of things are contagious including generosity... so our hope is because you let us know that you made this big generous donation, other people will look and say you know what maybe I can help out too. Drew we love ya!" said TODAY Show host and former Louisiana news reporter, Hoda Kotb at the end of her conversation with Saints QB Drew Brees.  

Kotb became very emotional and choked up on live television towards the end of the interview.  Kotb has deep ties to New Orleans, where she worked for WWL-TV for six years in the 1990's prior to her time with NBC News. 

Saints QB Drew Brees announced on March 26th via Instagram that he and his wife, Brittany, were going to commit $5,000,000 to the state of Louisiana due to the COVID-19 outbreak and provide over 10,000 meals a day to children, seniors and families in need. 

"There are so many people in need right now." Brees told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY Show. 1 out of 6 families in New Orleans have trouble putting food on the table everyday, making food a tremendous need in the state of Louisiana during the outbreak. 

Brees had this message for the city of New Orleans: 

"Hang in there and maintain hope. Obviously we have been through tough times TOGETHER, whether its hurricanes, oil spills, floods and this is just another one of those bits of adversity that we are going to come out better on the other side. But we have to stick together right now and obviously it may get a little bit worse before it gets better but at the end of the day we are going to be better because of it." 

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

