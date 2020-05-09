Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

WR Austin Carr's eventful offseason ends in re-signing with Saints

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL players and expecting parents share a world full of unpredictable twists and turns for their families.  Austin and Erica Carr’s lives have been on a rollercoaster ride of joy, concern, shock, and excitement since his ankle surgery at the end of 2019.   They were ready to receive baby Clive into the world this April.  But, before he arrived, both parents received alarming news.  Austin and Erica both tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.  Their world has taken many an interesting turn since their diagnosis at Oschner Hospital.

New Orleans Saints WR Austin Carr celebrates a Touchdown
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

WR Austin Carr has been navigating this offseason as a free agent. Until this week, Austin’s NFL career was unresolved.  The Carrs remained in New Orleans while Austin was rehabbing for his 2019 ankle injury. The injury occurred six games into the 2019 season for Carr. It sidelined Austin for the rest of the season and without a team in 2020. He maintained hope an NFL franchise would give him another chance to play. However, COVID-19 stopped his team visits and minimized Carr’s probability of leaving New Orleans for a new home. Unexpectedly, COVID-19 also challenged the Carrs’ health shortly before welcoming their son Clive to the world.

Carr re-signed with New Orleans, where he has embraced the challenges ahead as now a veteran, but still willing to learn.  He spoke fondly of WR Ted Ginn, Jr. and his departure in his Zoom conference call with media.   However, Carr recognizes WR Emmanuel Sanders will allow him the opportunity to learn from another crafty veteran receiver.

Austin Carr had a rather quiet season for the Saints in 2019.  He played in six games, started three contests (Seattle, Chicago, and Arizona), and had 1 reception for 9 yards on 4 targets before his late-season ankle injury.  Saints Reporter asked Austin how he handled the ankle injury.

WR Austin Carr scores a 27 yard TD in preseason game
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I inquired with Carr about which games he was excited about since they released the new Saints NFL schedule.  He responded,”

The former Northwestern University WR Carr has played 3 NFL seasons and 21 games.  All of his career games were with the New Orleans Saints, where he has 10 receptions, 106 yards, and 2 TDs.   Carr will compete for a role behind Saints starters WR Michael Thomas, WR Emmanuel Sanders, and possibly WR Tre’Quan Smith in 2020.  The Saints will have a training camp battle at wide receiver in August. Several receivers must convince Sean Payton and WR Coach Curtis Johnson they qualify for a roster spot with the team. The remaining candidates are WR/KS Deonte Harris, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Maurice Harris, WR Tommylee Lewis, WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, WR Emmanuel Butler, WR Juwan Johnson, WR Marquez Callaway, and WR Taquan Mizzell.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Running Backs have depth; Who's behind Kamara and Murray?

The New Orleans Saints go into 2020 with a pair of dangerous playmakers at running back and the young talented ones to watch.

Bob Rose

by

Palombo

Saints Cut Guard Larry Warford

New Orleans moves on from a veteran Pro Bowl starter.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Austin Carr returns to the Saints and adds depth at WR

WR Austin Carr returns to the New Orleans Saints for his fourth NFL Season on a 1-year contract.

BtBoylan

by

SaintsNews

Saints SMU Alumni led to DL Margus Hunt signing with New Orleans

Margus Hunt's SMU Alums already on the Saints made his free agency decision an easy one.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Drew Brees' Top 5 Quarterback Matchups of 2020

The New Orleans Saints will face some of the best NFL quarterbacks in 2020. Here is a look at the Top 5 Quarterback matchups Drew Brees will have this season.

BtBoylan

Saints QB Depth Chart, Post-Draft

Will QB Drew Brees continue to play at a Hall of Fame level in 2020 for the New Orleans Saints?

Bob Rose

by

Scotto

Saints deemed third-highest passionate sports fan base in America

A recent Forbes study of 123 professional teams across America concluded that the Saints have the third-highest passionate sports fan base.

John Hendrix

by

Palombo

Saints 2020 Schedule Release Breakdown - LIVE

New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule release analysis from the Saints News Network reporters John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Dr. Carla Antoine, and Host, Kyle T. Mosley.

Kyle T. Mosley

Drew Brees and Tom Brady to Battle in New Orleans, Week 1

The NFL has set the New Orleans Saints to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener in New Orleans on September 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST. Fox Sports is reported to broadcast the game inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

2020 Saints schedule revealed

The Saints are featured in five prime time games in 2020, with three of them coming all before their Week 6 bye.

John Hendrix

by

Dr.C