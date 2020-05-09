WR Austin Carr's eventful offseason ends in re-signing with Saints

NFL players and expecting parents share a world full of unpredictable twists and turns for their families. Austin and Erica Carr’s lives have been on a rollercoaster ride of joy, concern, shock, and excitement since his ankle surgery at the end of 2019. They were ready to receive baby Clive into the world this April. But, before he arrived, both parents received alarming news. Austin and Erica both tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Their world has taken many an interesting turn since their diagnosis at Oschner Hospital.

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

WR Austin Carr has been navigating this offseason as a free agent. Until this week, Austin’s NFL career was unresolved. The Carrs remained in New Orleans while Austin was rehabbing for his 2019 ankle injury. The injury occurred six games into the 2019 season for Carr. It sidelined Austin for the rest of the season and without a team in 2020. He maintained hope an NFL franchise would give him another chance to play. However, COVID-19 stopped his team visits and minimized Carr’s probability of leaving New Orleans for a new home. Unexpectedly, COVID-19 also challenged the Carrs’ health shortly before welcoming their son Clive to the world.

"...Erica wasn't feeling under the weather. She wasn't feeling super sick and neither was I, (although) we’re pretty sure I had it a little bit a little while ago, because I got an antibody test which came back positive. I don't know how credible it is, but from what I can tell it is and I also had symptoms, about a month before, maybe half a month before Clive was born. Clive's came back negative. All in all, we feel blessed and thankful for the healthcare workers who were looking out for us. We're grateful for a healthy mom, healthy baby and ultimately, just continuing on in life." Saints WR Austin Carr in Zoom Press Conference

Carr re-signed with New Orleans, where he has embraced the challenges ahead as now a veteran, but still willing to learn. He spoke fondly of WR Ted Ginn, Jr. and his departure in his Zoom conference call with media. However, Carr recognizes WR Emmanuel Sanders will allow him the opportunity to learn from another crafty veteran receiver.

"Losing Ted (Ginn) obviously is tough, but gaining a Emmanuel (Sanders) is great too and I'm looking forward to learning from him.” Saints WR Austin Carr in Zoom Press Conference

Austin Carr had a rather quiet season for the Saints in 2019. He played in six games, started three contests (Seattle, Chicago, and Arizona), and had 1 reception for 9 yards on 4 targets before his late-season ankle injury. Saints Reporter asked Austin how he handled the ankle injury.

“It was definitely a tough injury that you never want to sideline you. But from the looks of it doesn't look like it's going to be a setback moving forward at all. My rehab has been going extremely well. Um, the medical staff with the Saints' facility have been able to supervise and direct my rehab over the last five months plus and it's been going double thumbs up." Saints WR Austin Carr in Zoom Press Conference

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I inquired with Carr about which games he was excited about since they released the new Saints NFL schedule. He responded,”

"Oh man, you're always excited about your divisional opponents and our division has been shaken up quite a bit. We've got two new starting quarterbacks with the Panthers and Buccaneers. You're looking forward to just seeing what those games are going to go like. I'm from the West coast, so anytime we go out there, I get excited, going to (Las) Vegas, week two, I think that's Monday Night Football. That's super exciting and then even going to LA (Rams) during the preseason, if that works out. I always look forward to trips out there.” Saints WR Austin Carr in Zoom Press Conference

The former Northwestern University WR Carr has played 3 NFL seasons and 21 games. All of his career games were with the New Orleans Saints, where he has 10 receptions, 106 yards, and 2 TDs. Carr will compete for a role behind Saints starters WR Michael Thomas, WR Emmanuel Sanders, and possibly WR Tre’Quan Smith in 2020. The Saints will have a training camp battle at wide receiver in August. Several receivers must convince Sean Payton and WR Coach Curtis Johnson they qualify for a roster spot with the team. The remaining candidates are WR/KS Deonte Harris, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Maurice Harris, WR Tommylee Lewis, WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, WR Emmanuel Butler, WR Juwan Johnson, WR Marquez Callaway, and WR Taquan Mizzell.