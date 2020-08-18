SI.com
Saints News Network
Saints Fantasy Football: Taysom Hill at QB/Flex

Fantasy Football drafts are right around the corner and many fantasy owners want to know if they should pick New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill as a QB/Flex.

ESPN fantasy football owners got their wish at the end of April when Taysom Hill was given the 'FLEX' option for the upcoming NFL season. Hill, who has as many career passes completed as career receiving TDs (6), saw a larger role in the Saints offense last season. 

The BYU product had 46 total touches (27 rush, 19 receptions) in 2019, racking up 102.2 fantasy points in standard-scoring ESPN leagues. Hill’s highest fantasy total came against Atlanta on Thanksgiving, where he scored 16.5 fantasy points.  

2020 PROJECTION:

Hill’s 102.2 fantasy points would have placed him 21st amongst TEs last season if he held the TE/FLEX option. With his new designation in 2020, it doesn't remain easy to project Hill as a Top 20 TE/FLEX option. The Jack of all and Master of none steals headline Week in and Week out for his versatility on offense and special teams, but his versatility may be his biggest fantasy fault. 

Hill does so much for the Saints on special teams that it is difficult to pen him as a legitimate starter on the football offensive side. Be careful not to fall in love with the man, myth, legend status of Hill. Keep in mind Hill is a below-average fantasy FLEX option, which can be a real TD or bust player Week to Week. 

Expect similar to a slight decline in numbers this season from last, as the Saints add another weapon in Emmanuel Sanders and re-gain a healthy Alvin Kamara. 

DRAFT PROJECTION: LATE ROUND/UNDRAFTED

Posting three games without a reception and zero games with five or more receptions in 2019, Hill is a draft/add and stash player in the 2020 season for most fantasy leagues. It is better to see if Hill's role increases in the Saints offense before you spend a pick and play him for minimal points in H2H matchups.

View of the first day in full pads for the Saints

Credit:  Edwin Goode, WVUE

