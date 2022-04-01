How the Saints Can Still Upgrade Their Receiver Room

The Saints still need to address big concerns at wide receiver, but it doesn't stop there. With the market playing out the way it has, what's left for New Orleans?

It's only been a few weeks, but it certainly feels like the Saints keep having more questions than answers right now. Most of it is centered around how they'll improve offensively, but perhaps the biggest mystery lies at the wide receiver/tight end position. The recent retirement of Malcolm Jenkins also brings concern, as New Orleans will roll into 2022 with two new safeties defending the back end.

This week, both Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis stressed the importance of adding to the wide receiver area, and it's desperately needed. Naturally, a quick glance at how things have played out leaves a lot to the imagination, but there's still options on the table. Here's a look at how the Saints can still improve in the pass-catching department to help give Jameis Winston a better outlook.

Sign A Veteran

There's still options on the market that could fit the Saints. However, things are a bit crazy after Christian Kirk's unexpected massive contract. New Orleans might have to do some waiting to see how things unfold, but they could look at bringing in some experienced veterans on a one-year deal to compete at training camp and possibly push their way into a starting or key role. Here's some considerations.

Jarvis Landry (29) - He's obviously the leading player on many team's wishlists. However, he was seeking some top dollar money and swapped agents. He's had two down seasons in Cleveland, so it'd be hard to throw an open checkbook for him.

- He's obviously the leading player on many team's wishlists. However, he was seeking some top dollar money and swapped agents. He's had two down seasons in Cleveland, so it'd be hard to throw an open checkbook for him. Odell Beckham Jr. (29) - He got his wish in choosing the right team to get a Super Bowl ring. It feels like he'd run it back with the Rams before looking elsewhere.

- He got his wish in choosing the right team to get a Super Bowl ring. It feels like he'd run it back with the Rams before looking elsewhere. Emmanuel Sanders (35) - He'll be looking for a contender that is looking to make a Super Bowl run, which would probably eliminate the Saints. It wouldn't be surprising to see him retire, but he did well in New Orleans. Perhaps there's one more run left in him.

- He'll be looking for a contender that is looking to make a Super Bowl run, which would probably eliminate the Saints. It wouldn't be surprising to see him retire, but he did well in New Orleans. Perhaps there's one more run left in him. Julio Jones (33) - It sounds appealing on paper, but the injury concerns with Jones are a huge factor. 19 games in two seasons are extremely concerning, so whoever does land him will have to count on him likely missing some time.

Players like Mohamed Sanu, A.J. Green, Desean Jackson, and T.Y. Hilton have been several seasons removed from being at the top of the pecking order. However, maybe it's worth a look in training camp on an extremely low-risk deal. Essentially for the Saints, the pickings are slim.

Trade For Someone

We've seen teams make major splashes in the trade market this offseason, with Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill being among the moves. New Orleans could use some draft capital to acquire some talent, but what would that even look like?

Laviska Shenault (Jaguars), N’Keal Harry (Patriots) - These are two of the more obvious trade candidates from reports. Both haven't had the greatest starts to their career, and the interest is there from teams.

- These are two of the more obvious trade candidates from reports. Both haven't had the greatest starts to their career, and the interest is there from teams. Corey Davis (Jets) - Davis is doing some work with Zach Wilson this offseason. That certainly that looks good on the surface, but with Top 10 picks and another at No. 35, could they help get another weapon for Wilson? Re-signing Braxton Berrios and then having Elijah Moore emerge in a big way could make Davis an odd man out.

- Davis is doing some work with Zach Wilson this offseason. That certainly that looks good on the surface, but with Top 10 picks and another at No. 35, could they help get another weapon for Wilson? Re-signing Braxton Berrios and then having Elijah Moore emerge in a big way could make Davis an odd man out. Darius Slayton (Giants) - Slayton makes the most sense given his ties with new wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Sterling Shepard could have also warranted consideration, but he just reworked his contract and took a pay cut. The Giants have Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross, and Collin Johnson. It's almost too many mouths to feed.

- Slayton makes the most sense given his ties with new wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Sterling Shepard could have also warranted consideration, but he just reworked his contract and took a pay cut. The Giants have Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, John Ross, and Collin Johnson. It's almost too many mouths to feed. K.J. Hamler (Broncos) - There's certainly concerns given the injury history, but Hamler is somewhat in the shadows with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick being the locks for Russell Wilson's top targets. He has potential and is still very young.

Other considerations that may take a little more work and thought would be Brandin Cooks (Texans), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Adam Thielen (Vikings), and Brandon Aiyuk (49ers). Put it this way, nothing is really impossible and the Saints can navigate any financial concerns.

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs with the ball with pressure from Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Nyg Vs Was

Take A Flier on Kyle Rudolph

Eric Ebron would tend to get some consideration, but he's also coming off injury and was outshined by Pat Freiermuth. Kyle Rudolph may be a good bargain for the Saints to look at, as they've desperately needed some better production out of the tight end position. New Orleans has had some success getting tight ends later in their career like Ben Watson, but forever live in the shadows of what Jimmy Graham did.

Rudolph hasn't had the type of yardage and catch production like he did in 2016, but still turned in respectable numbers with the Vikings. The Giants weren't necessarily a good fit for him, and he's someone who is looking to keep playing. The Saints roll into next season with Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson, and Taysom Hill all at the position. If anything, a veteran like Rudolph could help the others.

If New Orleans isn't convinced that those options are the best, then they should look at someone like Trey McBride from Colorado State.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (8) defends in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Syndication The Enquirer

Double Down and Draft

No matter what happens, the Saints need to look at the draft for answers at the receiver position. The good news is that they can address that at different rounds. Presumably at No. 18, the team could look at getting Ohio State's Chris Olave or Alabama's Jameson Williams. Arkansas' Treylon Burks would be another to keep an eye on in the first round.

On Day 2, there are still really appealing targets. Penn State's Jahan Dotson (who could go in the first), Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, and NDSU's Christian Watson could be appealing second-round targets. For Round 3, Memphis' Calvin Austin, South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert, Boise State's Khalil Shakir, and Cincinnati's Alec Pierce would also be strong considerations.

Getting at least one wideout in the Top 3 rounds would be a good thing for the Saints, and they'll undoubtedly add at the undrafted spot too.

The Need to Improve

We've already discussed how the wide receiver production last season was the worst under Sean Payton, and just having Michael Thomas come back won't save things. Yes, having a stable option at quarterback with Jameis Winston will help everyone, and you could even go a step further in saying how important it will be to get the offensive line right to protect him.

Regardless, it's a familiar cast of characters returning to the Saints. There's certainly promise and potential, but injecting new blood in the group will be a good thing. Not attempting to improve will almost assuredly put the team on a struggling path. Hopefully, we we see some major effort and attention there.

Read More Saints News