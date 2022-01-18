Saints Offseason Upgrade Plan Should Include Wide Receivers

The Saints are going to need to improve at several positions next season, and wide receiver is a major one for the offense.

It's hardly a secret, but the Saints have got to get better at the wide receiver position in 2022 if they want to be competitors. Getting a stable option at quarterback will go a long way, but it's simply an area that had a ton of opportunity. That's putting it lightly actually, as the top receiver output ended up being the worst production in the Sean Payton Era.

The production tracking takes the top yardage leaders for the team by season, and then we get a collective output for receptions and touchdown catches. It's the second straight year we've seen a decline from the offense.

Top 3 Receiver Production Since 2006

2021: Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara (129 receptions, 1,707 yards, 14 TDs)

Callaway (46-698-6), Harris (36-570-3), Kamara (47-439-5)

2020: Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook (181 receptions, 1,986 yards, 17 TDs)

Kamara (83-756-5), Sanders (61-726-5), Cook (37-504-7)

Kamara (83-756-5), Sanders (61-726-5), Cook (37-504-7)

2019: Michael Thomas, Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara (273 receptions, 2,963 yards, 19 TDs)

Thomas (149-1725-9), Cook (43-705-9), Kamara (81-533-1)

Thomas (149-1725-9), Cook (43-705-9), Kamara (81-533-1)

2018: Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Tre'Quan Smith (234 receptions, 2,541 yards, 18 TDs)

Thomas (125-1405-9), Kamara (81-709-4), T. Smith (28-427-5)

Thomas (125-1405-9), Kamara (81-709-4), T. Smith (28-427-5)

2017: Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn Jr. (238 receptions, 2,858 yards, 14 TDs)

Thomas (104-1245-5), Kamara (81-826-5), Ginn (53-787-4)

Thomas (104-1245-5), Kamara (81-826-5), Ginn (53-787-4)

2016: Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead (242 receptions, 3,205 yards, 21 TDs)

Cooks (78-1173-8), Thomas (92-1137-9), Snead (72-895-4)

Cooks (78-1173-8), Thomas (92-1137-9), Snead (72-895-4)

2015: Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead, Ben Watson (227 receptions, 2,947 yards, 18 TDs)

Cooks (84-1138-9), Snead (69-984-3), Watson (74-825-6)

Cooks (84-1138-9), Snead (69-984-3), Watson (74-825-6)

2014: Kenny Stills, Marques Colston, Jimmy Graham (207 receptions, 2,722 yards, 18 TDs)

Stills (63-931-3), Colston (59-902-5), Graham (85-889-10)

Stills (63-931-3), Colston (59-902-5), Graham (85-889-10)

2013: Jimmy Graham, Marques Colston, Kenny Stills (193 receptions, 2,799 yards, 26 TDs)

Graham (86-1215-16), Colston (75-943-5), Stills (32-641-5)

Graham (86-1215-16), Colston (75-943-5), Stills (32-641-5)

2012: Marques Colston, Lance Moore, Jimmy Graham (233 receptions, 3,177 yards, 25 TDs)

Colston (83-1154-10), Moore (65-1041-6), Graham (85-982-9)

Colston (83-1154-10), Moore (65-1041-6), Graham (85-982-9)

2011: Jimmy Graham, Marques Colston, Darren Sproles (265 receptions, 3,163 yards, 26 TDs)

Graham (99-1310-11), Colston (80-1143-8), Sproles (86-710-7)

Graham (99-1310-11), Colston (80-1143-8), Sproles (86-710-7)

2010: Marques Colston, Lance Moore, Robert Meachem (194 receptions, 2,444 yards, 20 TDs)

Colston (84-1023-7), Moore (66-783-8), Meachem (44-638-5)

Colston (84-1023-7), Moore (66-783-8), Meachem (44-638-5)

2009: Marques Colston, Devery Henderson, Robert Meachem (166 receptions, 2,600 yards, 20 TDs)

Colston (70-1074-9), Henderson (51-804-2), Meachem (45-722-9)

Colston (70-1074-9), Henderson (51-804-2), Meachem (45-722-9)

2008: Lance Moore, Devery Henderson, Marques Colston (158 receptions, 2,481 yards, 18 TDs)

Moore (79-928-10), Henderson (32-793-3), Colston (47-760-5)

Moore (79-928-10), Henderson (32-793-3), Colston (47-760-5)

2007: Marques Colston, David Patten, Reggie Bush (225 receptions, 2,411 yards, 16 TDs)

Colston (98-1202-11), Patten (54-792-3), Bush (73-417-2)

Colston (98-1202-11), Patten (54-792-3), Bush (73-417-2)



2006: Marques Colston, Devery Henderson, Reggie Bush (190 receptions, 2,525 yards, 15 TDs)

Colston (70-1038-8), Henderson (32-745-5), Bush (88-742-2)

Colston (70-1038-8), Henderson (32-745-5), Bush (88-742-2)

The 2019 season was the bar for receptions (273), fueled largely in part by Michael Thomas' record-setting season, while 2016 was the best season for yardage (3,205). 2011 and 2013 saw the most touchdowns out of the Top 3 with 26 in each season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13). © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

The Current Landscape

Assuming nothing crazy happens in the offseason, Michael Thomas should be back with the team with a major chip on his shoulder. There was obviously a big miscommunication last offseason that prevented him from seeing the field in 2021, and things briefly soured between him and the team. However, those fences look to be mended, with him being around the Saints at times. Just his presence would have helped a very stagnant offense, and he certainly has a lot to prove.

Free Agent Decisions: New Orleans has to figure out whether or not to let Tre'Quan Smith test free agency, while hopefully making an easy decision on Deonte Harris (Harty) as a restricted free agent. Ty Montgomery and Kenny Stills are also unrestricted free agents, with Stills not likely a player that should be back. Lil'Jordan Humphrey would also be someone to watch as a potential exclusive rights free agent, but he should likely return.

Returning Faces: In addition to Thomas, the Saints will have Marquez Callaway back in the mix. Meanwhile, Kevin White, Easop Winston Jr., and Kawaan Baker all returned on reserve/future deals. No matter what ultimately happens, the team is going to have to look at adding over the next few months.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Upgrade Options

There's a premium of talent that is set to hit the open market when the new season rolls around. How New Orleans attacks this could depend largely on how they address the quarterback position. If they were to trade for someone like Russell Wilson and absorb a high cap hit, then they'd need to ensure they push some money to make way for acquiring at least one receiver.

It's not a given, but bringing back someone like Jameis Winston could allow them to be a bigger spender in free agency. Premiere options to upgrade the group include the likes of Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr., Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, and Allen Robinson.

The other tier options would be Christian Kirk, Jamison Crowder, Will Fuller, Russell Gage, Michael Gallup, Zay Jones, Byron Pringle, Kalif Raymond, and Cedrick Wilson Jr.. Veterans like Emmanuel Sanders and A.J. Green would likely be a yearly rental.

The draft also has some plentiful options, as New Orleans could be in a prime position if they hold firm with their 18th pick. Jameson Williams (Alabama), who is going to be coming back from an ACL tear, was a rising prospect. His draft stock is going to be something to watch. Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Chris Olave (Ohio State), Jahan Dotson (Penn State), and Treylon Burks (Arkansas) are some of the top names to watch leading up to the draft, and we'll look at those in depth as we get closer.

The bottom line is that the Saints improvements are very clear this offseason, and the wide receiver group is an area that desperately needs attention. Regardless of feelings on the current situation, they have to get better here. When you look across other teams in the league, things that stick out are their top trios. New Orleans isn't in that conversation, even with a healthy Michael Thomas. They simply don't stack up, and for years we've said that they don't scare anyone.

Hopefully, this is the offseason that changes things, but also remember that New Orleans has not been big spenders in free agency on the position. Since 2010, they've shelled out a total of $37 million on the position in contracts, which represents 6.4 percent of their total spending. Just under half of that came from Emmanuel Sanders (2 years, $16 million).

As always, we'll see what happens, but hopefully a different product and outcome is on the field for 2022.

