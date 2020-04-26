Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Jameis Winston deal is smart play for the Saints

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints fans read the news of Jameis Winston’s signing to become Drew Brees’ backup in New Orleans.  The reactions of “Why?”, “WTH”, and I “don’t understand”, “we already have a Taysom (Hill)” filled social media feeds in the Who Dat Nation.

The New Orleans Saints are finalizing a 1-year contract with former Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston. This deal is a smart move for both the Saints and Winston.  I have words of reassurance for Saints fans.   Winston will not a liability to the organization.  View the Jameis Winston signing as an insurance policy for the team.  The length of the deal insures QB Taysom Hill will be Drew Brees' heir in New Orleans.  Recent Saints history gives us an idea how Winston will be used at quarterback.

The 2018 trade New Orleans made with the Jets for Teddy Bridgewater in 2018 had questions from Saints fans.  Bridgewater was making his return to football after a horrific knee injury in a 2016 Vikings practice drill.  He was returning from surgeries which helped to save his leg and eventually his NFL career.  At the time, NFL analysts viewed the trade as an insurance policy for the Saints.  The trade proved to be a wise decision by New Orleans.  Bridgewater was undefeated in substitute for an injured Drew Brees.  Those five games proved to the Saints faithful the trade was definitely worth the 3rd-round draft pick New Orleans gave up to gain Bridgewater.

QB Jameis Winston and QB Teddy Bridgewater
Oct 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) following a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Why Winston?

Jameis Winston is an insurance policy and not the heir-apparent for Drew Brees.  Since QB Taysom Hill re-signed with New Orleans for a 2-year, $21M contract on Sunday, Winston will provide options for Sean Payton’s offense.  Expect Winston to be used like Bridgewater.  For instance, Hill’s dynamic play opens the playbook for the Saints.  In a Sean Payton offense, Hill could become the decoy, quarterback, running back, tight-end, or receiver.  The same was not for Bridgewater and Winston.   If they were inserted into a game, it will either be as a decoy and quarterback.   Never as a running back or receiver.  Winston is 6-4, 231 lbs, athletic, and has the potential to carry the football.  In Jameis Winston’s five professional seasons, he rushed 248 times for 1,044 yards, 10 TDs, 77 1st downs, for an average of 4.2 yards/carry.  Compared to Hill’s three seasons where he rushed 64 times for 353 yards, 3 TDs, 26 1st downs, and a 5.5 yards/carry average.

Jameis Winston will have company in the Saints quarterback room with Brees, Hill, and 7th round draft choice Stevens.  Fans should not expect Winston to have character issues in this Saints locker-room.  Veteran leadership is the key.  DE Cam Jordan, LB Demario Davis, S Malcolm Jenkins, and QB Drew Brees can handle internal situations.  To put it another way, don’t expect any crab leg stories or eating Ws to happen under their watch.  Winston got married during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.  On March 27th, Winston and Breion Allen wed in a private affair at his Odessa, Florida home.  

QB Drew Brees and QB Jameis Winston
Dec 9, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

What do you get from Winston?

New Orleans will have a five-year starter behind Brees and Hill battling for a roster spot.  Amid the inconsistencies of the Tampa Bay coaching staff and his performances Winston was a prolific passer.  The problem for him, was the fact he also was a turnover machine.   He became the first NFL QB to throw for 30 TDs and 30 INTs in a season.   The Bucs HC Bruce Arians and OC Byron Leftwich could not get him to stop the interceptions and fumbling.  The Tampa Bay front office patiently waited for Winston to mature into a well-rounded NFL quarterback, unfortunately, their offensive lines did not either.   Opponents sacked Jameis 47 times in 2019.  Yet, he still could pass for over 5,000 yards.  In all of their greatness, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers will have issues as well if their respective offensive lines gave up sacks at that rate.   

A quarterback’s time in the pocket is key for a team’s offensive success.  New Orleans boasts one of the best and more cohesive offensive line units in the NFL.  T Armstead, G Peat, C McCoy, G Warford, and RT Ramczyk allowed 25 sacks 187 yards at a tremendous 4.1% ratio in 2019.  According to Pro Football Focus, Brees had the lowest pressure rate of any NFL QB at 24.9%.   Their presence could only aid in the 2019 NFL Passing Leader’s maturation process as an NFL QB.  Remember, every QB does not pass for over 5,000 yards in a season.  The NFL has had it accomplished 12 times by quarterbacks, with Drew Brees accounting for five of the twelve performances. 

Disclosure of Jameis Winston’s contract details have not been provided by the New Orleans Saints organization.  His 2019 earning with Tampa Bay was almost $21M.  The Saints had cap issues before the NFL Draft and signing Taysom Hill on today.  GM Mickey Loomis and VP of Football Operations Khai Harley will have the inevitable task of signing Winston and the 2020 draftees to cap friendly contracts.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Live Stream: New Orleans Saints 2020 Draft

Saints News Network's live coverage of the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SI Draft Tracker

New Orleans Saints to Sign Quarterback Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints are close to a one-year contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

NFL Draft Live Blog: New Orleans Saints 2020 Draft

New Orleans Saints live blog in the 2020 NFL Draft from Saints News Network and Sports Illustrated.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Day 2 Draft Prospects for the New Orleans Saints

Several top prospects are still on the board for the New Orleans Saints as the 2020 NFL Draft moves into Day Two.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints TE Adam Trautman is Special

New Orleans' TE Adam Trautman is a special player, person, and draft choice for the Saints. He has all of the intangibles to instantly become a fan favorite in the Who Dat Nation.

Kyle T. Mosley

Grading the Saints 2020 Draft

Following the 2020 NFL Draft the Saints News Network grades each of the Saints four selections.

BtBoylan

Taysom Hill grateful for new Saints deal that gives him best career opportunity

Taysom Hill is looking to compete to ensure that he's the guy to take over when Drew Brees retires with the Saints, but is also fine with playing behind him for as long he wants to.

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints re-sign Taysom Hill to a 2-year deal

QB Taysom Hill has agreed to a 2-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

BtBoylan

Saints Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

With the conclusion NFL Draft, follow every UDFA signing and rumor with our UDFA Tracker.

BtBoylan

'Football junkie' Adam Trautman looks to be another Saints draft steal

Adam Trautman, the newest New Orleans Saints draft pick, admits to being a football junkie. His college path has made him the first Dayton Flyers player to be drafted since 1977.

John Hendrix