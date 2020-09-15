Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins proved he is one of the best "Pick-Six Interceptors" in NFL history on Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Saints won 34-23 in a strange game from start to finish in Tom Brady's Buccaneers' debut. Brees and Brady were not incredibly sharp in the entire contest. But Jenkins and his fellow Saints cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, were.

Credit: Michael Hebert, Saints

After the game, Jenkins told reporters how he and Lattimore expected Brady to throw outside, thus setting up his 36-yard interception return.

“Well, we knew they hadn't ran it all game. And as we were watching film earlier during the week, we noticed that they like to run it. And me and Latt (Marshon Lattimore) was on the sideline talking to each other, telling each other what was going to come out in the second half. And in the second half of the first drive, that’s what they did, ran double out.” Janoris Jenkins, CB - Saints

As an NFL cornerback, Jenkins has excellent instincts and technique. Jenkins is in his ninth season as a pro. During his tenure with the then St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, and now New Orleans Saints, he has 24 interceptions. The most significant accomplishment for Jenkins is the pick-sixes. Jenkins has run back one-third of his interceptions for touchdowns. That is a mind-boggling rate.

Interceptions Pick Six Pick Six/Interceptions Rate Passes Defended 24 8 33.33% 107

I remember hearing in the old days, announcers like Howard Cossell, Pat Summerall, or John Madden would say, "a player has a nose for the ball." Meaning he can sniff out when and where a quarterback will throw the football within the game. Players like Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson, and all-time leader Rod Woodson were intuitive and smart enough to understand football's nuances. They had a feel for "the game within the game." Jenkins credited "anticipation" was one of the keys for his Brady interception.

“Anticipation, communication, knowing what came early in the game, and what is coming late in the game. You got to know that when playing defensive back. And me and Latt (Marshon Lattimore), we’re very experienced. We talked about it and communicated it on the sideline. And it came.” Janoris Jenkins, CB - Saints

Player # of Pick Sixes ROD WOODSON 12 DARREN SHARPER (SAINTS) 11 CHARLES WOODSON 11 AQIB TALIB 10 KEN HOUSTON 9 DEION SANDERS 9 AENEAS WILLIAMS 9 ERIC ALLEN (SAINTS) 8 RONDE BARBER 8 JANORIS JENKINS (SAINTS) 8 CHARLES TILLMAN 8

Today, Jenkins is in the 8th spot on the all-time pick-six interceptions list with former New Orleans Saints players in cornerback Eric Allen (8) and safety Darren Sharper (11). Jackrabbit is four interceptions from tying Hall of Famer Rod Woodson at 12. He could be considered tied for 5th place with Allen, Ronde Barber, and Charles Tillman.

Jenkins and Lattimore are a formidable tandem at cornerback. This season, expect more opportunities for both players to notch interceptions with gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, and Kirk Cousins still on the schedule ahead. Can Jenkins create more Pick Sixes in the Black and Gold?

We shall see.

