Saints CB Jenkins' Pick-Six of Brady is featured on NFL Films "Turning Point"

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints' cornerback Janoris Jenkins and his pick-six of quarterback Tom Brady is featured on NFL Films' "Turning Point."

Janoris Jenkins intercepts Brady
Credit: Michael Hebert, Saints

NFL Films highlights cornerback Janoris Jenkins' pick-six of quarterback Tom Brady on NFL Turning Point for Week 1. The interception occurred at 13:22 mark in the third quarter of the game. Tampa Bay received the football after halftime trailing New Orleans 17-7. The drive coming out of intermission was the Buccaneers' opportunity to score a touchdown and pull within three points.  

Jenkins told the media that he and teammate Marshon Lattimore were expecting the Bucs' receivers' routes to happen again.   

In the NFL Films segment, they showed how Tamp Bay's receivers ran the same out-cut or speed-out routes on several different plays. Jenkins mentioned in his media call, "That was a Tampa play. Something Tampa ran a lot last year, speed outs. We just knew that they were going (to) add (that) in the second half. And that’s what they did coming out on the first drive. And I just read it and broke on it."

Give credit to Jenkins. The pick-six was a matter of understanding the player's history, tendencies, the opponent's offense, and his preparation as a veteran to recognize an opportunity would open for the Saints to capitalize on in the game. 

Jackrabbit's jumping the route from Brady to Watson was nothing new for him. He is now listed as eighth on the NFL Interceptions for Touchdowns list. He joins two former Saints players in the Top 8 with Eric Allen (8) and Darren Sharper (11).

The Saints take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, where their defense will face QB Derek Carr. HC Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock have assembled a talented group of young wide receivers, including rookie speedster Henry Ruggs from the University of Alabama. He was a receiver Sean Payton coveted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

