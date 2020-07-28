Saints News Network
Saints Offensive Tackles Madden 21 Ratings

BtBoylan

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints TEs Madden 21 ratings.

EA Sports' Madden 21 releases August 25th with BETA exclusively available now. EA Sports is releasing some of the top player and rookie ratings by position throughout July's remainder in anticipation of the game.

New Orleans Saints OTs Madden 21 Ratings

USATSI_13525350_168388561_lowres
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Terron Armstead: 95 Overall (2nd Highest Rated LT)

Last Year's Rating: 88 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

  • Awareness: 94
  • Strength: 89
  • Toughness: 86
  • Run Blocking: 89
  • Pass Blocking: 94
  • Impact Blocking: 85
  • Run Block Power: 86
  • Run Block Finesse: 90
  • Pass Block Power: 95
  • Pass Block Finesse: 96
  • Lead Block: 90

Analysis: One of the most athletic Tackles in the game, Armstead, receives the recognition he deserves in the latest installment of the Madden Franchise. At 95 overall, he is the second-highest rated LT and is a cornerstone piece of any franchise mode player. However, if you want to have some fun... move Armstead to TE. Already an excellent blocker and with an 80-speed rating, you may have found yourself a new red-zone threat.  

USATSI_13513338_168388561_lowres
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramczyk: 91 Overall (2nd Highest Rated RT)

Last Year's Rating: 86 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

  • Awareness: 96
  • Strength: 90
  • Toughness: 94
  • Run Blocking: 90
  • Pass Blocking: 92
  • Impact Blocking: 88
  • Run Block Power: 90
  • Run Block Finesse: 91
  • Pass Block Power: 93
  • Pass Block Finesse: 91
  • Lead Block: 89

Analysis: Ramczyk has quickly emerged as one of the best OT in the NFL. Last season's PFF Run Blocker of the year solidifies the Saints exterior OL as the best combo in Madden. GM Mickey Loomis will have tough decisions because the 2017 Draft Class of Ramczyk, Lattimore, and Kamara are all due contract extensions. Choose wisely and remember the old saying... build from the inside-out!

USATSI_13649687_168388561_lowres
© David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

James Hurst: 66 Overall

Last Year's Rating: 67 Overall (Listed at LG)

This Year's Attributes:

  • Awareness: 80
  • Strength: 80
  • Toughness: 75
  • Run Blocking: 69
  • Pass Blocking: 73
  • Impact Blocking: 80
  • Run Block Power: 70
  • Run Block Finesse: 67
  • Pass Block Power: 75
  • Pass Block Finesse: 70
  • Lead Block: 79

Analysis: Hurst is a perfect fit for Sean Payton's Offensive Line. A versatile OL that can play multiple spots, Hurst can be utilized at LG, the position Madden listed him at in the 2020 installment, or outside as a reserve OT. While Hurst should not see the field unless there is an injury, he serves as a viable option if he is called upon.

