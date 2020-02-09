Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Three Potential Saints Offseason Headlines That Could Shock the NFL World

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints have several important decisions facing them this offseason. Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis have been aggressive over the past few years while building a championship contender. Neither man is hesitant about making a move that is equally shocking and unexpected. The Saints have pulled the trigger on moves that took fans by surprise before. Here are a few possible headlines that are highly unlikely to happen but would send a ripple of shock through league circles if they do.

Saints Move on from Quarterback Drew Brees

USATSI_13876231
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after an overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 41-Yr old Brees said that he’d take ‘a month or so’ before announcing his intentions for the 2020 season. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent if he returns, but the possibility of Brees playing in another uniform other than the Saints is highly unlikely. A nineteen year veteran, Brees still played at a high level in 2019, earning his 13th Pro Bowl bid and averaging nearly 300 yards passing per game. Although the guess here is that Brees returns for at least one more championship run, he could instead step away from the game and focus more on family. With backup Teddy Bridgewater also a free agent and likely to get a lucrative deal elsewhere, a Brees retirement would send the franchise scrambling for a replacement and long-term successor.

Saints Trade Up to Draft Tua Tagovailoa

USATSI_13642612
Nov 9, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

As many as six quarterbacks are projected to be selected in the first round of this spring’s NFL draft. While LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Borrows is the consensus Number 1, most likely to the Cincinnati Bengals, the other prospects are still up for much debate. Many mock drafts have projected the Saints to draft Utah State’s Jordan Love with the 24th pick of t8he first round.

Alabama’s Tua is one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. A consensus top pick before a dislocated hip ended his season and raised injury red-flags, Tagovailoa is still expected to be a top-five pick because of his special abilities. It would take a significant trade for the Saints to move into position to draft Tagovailoa. Future draft picks would undoubtedly be used, but New Orleans may also need to part with a star of their own to secure a major deal.

Saints Trade Running Back Alvin Kamara

USATSI_13881291
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will have several difficult contract decisions over the next two offseasons. One of them is the pending negotiations between the front office and star running back Alvin Kamara, who just completed his third season. Kamara, whose contract doesn’t expire until 2021, has openly stated that he wants an extension of his contract this offseason. There is a precedent with the franchise for extending their top players early. The Saints extended the contracts of both wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive end Cameron Jordan a year ago and seem intent on keeping their young and talented core intact for a run at the Super Bowl.

There is also a recent precedent of the team moving a star player under similar circumstances. In 2015, the Saints traded All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham and rising star Kenny Stills, and in 2017 dealt star wideout Brandin Cooks. Graham had just signed a lucrative deal the year before they dealt him, while Stills and Cooks were seeking big contracts. Kamara had 797 rushing yards and 81 receptions for 533 yards in 2019. Those numbers were slightly down from his first two seasons, but he missed three games with injuries. Kamara is still a vital part of the New Orleans offense and one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL. The more concerning aspect of Kamara’s production is that he only scored six touchdowns and was not nearly the open field threat he had been previously. Given Kamara’s age (he’ll turn 25 this summer), production, and game-breaking ability, he would net a high return if New Orleans were to deal him and open up salary cap space for other players.

For the record, I don’t believe that any of these things will happen. Brees and Kamara will be back in a Saints uniform in 2020. And although I think the next New Orleans quarterback will come from the draft, it won’t be this spring. Still, Payton and Loomis have shocked us before. 

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints can Adjust Contracts to Increase Cap Space for 2020

The New Orleans Saints need to clear more cap space and adjust contracts for 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

JerryK521

What is Alvin Kamara's Market Value?

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara is a talented and dynamic player in the NFL. What would Kamara’s market value be for the Saints in 2020?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Panheadcurdog

Burning Saints offseason questions: What should be addressed in free agency?

The New Orleans Saints have many questions to answer in a short time frame. What positions should they look at improving in free agency?

John Hendrix

by

KTMOZE

2019 Saints Season in Review: Jared Cook

Things didn't start off great for Jared Cook and the New Orleans Saints, but that quickly changed after the bye week.

John Hendrix

The XFL is sure to draw the attention of NFL scouts, Saints fans

The XFL kicks off their new season on Saturday, and football fans shouldn't be the only one tuning in to see what's what. NFL scouts should be paying close attention as well.

John Hendrix

2019 Saints Season in Review: Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had a 2019 to remember, which included setting several NFL records in the process.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints Offseason Preview: Defensive Ends

Will New Orleans look to add any pieces to one of the team's deepest positions, Defensive End?

Bob Rose

Drew Brees shows interest in Broadcasting after Football

Broadcasting can be an outstanding broadcaster. If anything Drew Brees has proven as a professional football player is the fact he is extremely detailed, hard-working, and knows the game as well as anyone.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Saints Fans still have faith after watching Super Bowl 54

The New Orleans Saints fans must be sick today. A better choice of words should be "Dazed and Confused" after watching how the 49ers crumbled to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. The Saints could have performed better in the Super Bowl than the 49ers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Super Bowl 54 Players and Coaches with ties to Louisiana

The New Orleans Saints are not playing in Super Bowl 54, but the game has several players and coaches with ties to New Orleans and Louisiana.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE