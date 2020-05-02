Saints News Network
Saints Accept the #AllInChallenge for COVID-19 Relief

BtBoylan

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families across the United States, the New Orleans Saints become the latest sports franchise to accept the #AllInChallenge.

The New Orleans Saints organization announced this week that they will take part in Fanatics #AllInChallenge by auctioning off a once in a lifetime Saints game experience during the 2020 NFL Season.  All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The winning bidder will receive a prize package that includes:

  • New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders game. Tickets for four (4) guests 
  • Round Trip Air on the New Orleans Saints Team Charter for all four (4) guests 
  • Two (2) hotel rooms in Las Vegas at the Team hotel
  • Attend the Team Snack the night before the game
  • Four (4) Pregame Sideline Passes
  • A Signed Drew Brees game jersey

Fanatics Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Rubin created the #ALLInChallenge with Alan Tisch, and Gary Vaynerchuk.   Rubin brought the idea to his close friend and entrepreneur Alan Tisch. Business Strategist and Influencer Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) joined the team to help launch the movement.  The entrepreneurs and entire Fanatics team will support the All In Challenge Foundation.  Rubin had knowledge his friends in professional sports would have an interest to support the cause and eliminate food insecurity.  

The ALL IN Challenge will have the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures will donate their most prized possessions and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. People can enter the online auction and giveaways for an opportunity to win. The All In Challenge Foundation and Fanatics sit embark on working with nearly every professional sports league, teams, and athletes (domestic and international). Also, they will have entertainers and celebrities supporting the relief efforts. The #ALLInChallenge expects to raise millions of dollars to tackle the COVID-19 problems. 

