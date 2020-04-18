Will the Saints finally select an LSU Tiger in the 1st-Round?

Since 2006 the Saints have only selected two LSU Tigers in the draft; C Will Clapp in the 7th Round of 2018 and DT Al Woods in the 4th Round of 2010.

The National Champions LSU Tigers are coming off one of the greatest single-season performances in NCAA Football history. The team went 15-0 and claimed the College Football Playoffs National Championship over the Clemson Tigers on January 13, 2020. Heisman winner QB Joe Burrow is the projected number one overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Many NFL experts and their mock drafts project several of his LSU teammates as first-round choices. The Saints hold the 24th selection in the NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. New Orleans can finally select an LSU Tiger in the first-round of a modern day NFL Draft. If this happens, it will be a first for the franchise.

This week, Saints News Network’s John Hendrix looked at first-round round targets for the Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft this Thursday. His list included a pair of LSU Tigers, LB Patrick Queen and WR Justin Jefferson. Linebacker is a prime position of need for New Orleans. Most mock drafts have the LSU Junior Patrick Queen as the Saints first-round selection.

New York Daily News called Queen “The Best Linebacker in the NFL” this week and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. calls him “Perfect for the modern game.” Queen finished last season with 85 tackles, 12 for loss and 3 sacks.

After the Saints signed veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders to a two-year deal in free agency, WR Justin Jefferson’s name has not been linked to the Saints as often as it once was in early draft projections. Jefferson put on a remarkable show against Oklahoma inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this past December. Joe Burrow connected with Jefferson to set College Football Playoffs' record with 4 TDs and 206 receiving yards during the semi-final destruction of Oklahoma for the Chick-Fil-A Bowl title. Jefferson continued his hot streak in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game with 9 receptions for 106 yards. This was Jefferson's third consecutive game over 100 yards; he finished the season with 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

WR Devery Henderson was the last LSU player selected by the Saints within the first 3 rounds since 2004. Henderson was a 2nd round and 50th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. The Saints' highest pick to select a Tiger player was at pick #31 in the 2nd round of the 1986 NFL Draft where they nabbed RB Dalton Hilliard. The team has never used a 1st-round selection on an LSU Tiger, but there is always a first for everything. Perhaps Thursday night 2020 NFL Draft will be the first for the Saints, LSU, and Who Dat Nation.

