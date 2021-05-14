ICYMI: KWON keeps Grindin'! Saints TKO Falcons-Julio! Fans in the Dome?

Saints social media was interesting the last couple of days - including shots at the Falcons, more Kwon Alexander video, and Saints Dome attendance.

Saints social media was interesting the last couple of days - including shots at the Falcons, more Kwon Alexander video, and Saints Dome attendance.

ALL EYES ON KWON

Many eyes in the Who Dat Nation are watching the progress of linebacker Kwon Alexander. Dr. Reef continues to train and help New Orleans former linebacker in his Achilles injury rehabilitation.

From the video posted by Dr. Reef, Kwon was working on his lateral exercises. "HUGE progress day yesterday with Kwon. ! First day back on some modified linebacker drills only 4 1/2 months post Achilles repair

& looking smooth! Working on lateral shuffle to cross over run while mirroring me simulating a running back," tweeted Dr. Reef.

NFC SOUTH PETTY METER RISING

All is fair in love and war. Since there's no love between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, it must be WAR!

The NFC South rivals are amping up the petty meter this offseason. The pettiness is especially true since former New Orleans assistant general manager Terry Fontenot left to join Atlanta as their new general manager.

On Thursday, the Saints organization fired another shot into the hearts of Falcons on social media. Here's the deal. Julio Jones' name had been in the trade rumor mill before the 2021 NFL Draft. Fontenot confirmed other NFL teams inquired about their star wide receiver's services - but no team executed a trade.

The Saints social media and production team hit a nerve with their post:

Did you need to get permission to use Julio in the graphic?

OUCH!!!

A FULL DOME IN THE FALL?

New Orleans Saints organization responded to a social media post by WWLTV reporter Paul Murphy. Murphy's tweet mentioned, "If you plan to watch the Saints play in the Superdome this upcoming season, you MAY have to show proof of COVID 19 vaccination. The Saints expect to play in front of a full stadium."

The Saints posted an official response, "The New Orleans Saints have no intention of requiring that our fans provide any confirmation of a COVID vaccination to attend our games. However, we do encourage our fans to get vaccinated."

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​