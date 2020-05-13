Saints News Network
Saints have 3 positions to address before NFL reopens

Kyle T. Mosley

GM Mickey Loomis, Assistant GM Jeff Ireland, and VP of Football Administration Khai Harley have all done a tremendous job this offseason for the New Orleans Saints. Loomis' team has carefully orchestrated the college scouting, draft selections, personnel moves, free-agent re-signings, and acquisitions. However, three areas of the franchise remain questionable before training camp opens in August. Especially NFL teams will not have full use of their facilities until August, and mini-camps and OTA's will not occur in the interim.

Cornerbacks

Seven cornerbacks are on the Saints team. Starting CB Marshon Lattimore and CB Janoris Jenkins are primed and ready for 2020. Yet, the re-signings of CB Patrick Robinson and CB P.J. Williams is not enough for the Saints to feel confident ahead of training camp. XFL star CB Deatrick Nichols has 2 seasons in the NFL, but never started. Rookies CB Keith Washington (WVU), CB Tino Ellis (Maryland) complete the group. New Orleans must sign a CB with experience.  

CB Eli Apple
CB Eli Apple | Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Targets: CB Eli Apple makes sense for two reasons. He has played two seasons as a starter for the Saints. Also, his price-tag may be right for the team's tight cap-space.  Logan Ryan and his asking price is out of the question for New Orleans.  Right?  CB Aqib Talib, CB Darqueze Dennard, CB BW Webb, and CB Morris Claiborne may find suitors in New Orleans as backups.  Dennard is intriguing.  The former Cincy first-round pick could enhance his skills with Defensive Backs Coach, Aaron Glenn.

Linebackers

New Orleans has seven linebackers signed. Veterans LB Demario Davis and LB Craig Robertson are the only two players who did not sustain an injury in 2019 or new to the team. LB Kiko Alonso, LB Alex Anzalone, and LB Kaden Elliss had season-ending injuries last year. LB Andrew Dowell and Chase Hansen have one NFL season apiece. The two rookies are the 3rd-Round draft pick LB Zack Baun (Wisconsin) and UDFA LB Joe Bachie (Michigan State).  

The Saints have no one penciled at the SAM position, possibly Baun. New Orleans has seen a rash of injuries at linebacker the past three seasons, adding a proven veteran would make sense.  

Alec Olgetree - LB
LB Alec Ogletree | Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Targets: Alec Olgetree, Stephone Anthony, Mark Barron (Hybrid). Olgetree and Barron's price-tags could play the Saints out of the equation. Stephone Anthony was with the team last season. He is familiar with the role. Can the Saints former #1 draft choice, pick-up his career again in New Orleans?

Spencer Ware, RB
RB Spencer Ware | Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

Have you seen Alvin Kamara's offseason workouts in Florida? They are intense. Kamara will be ready physically to rebound from the leg injuries, which kept him at 75%(according to Kamar) in 2019. The focus may not be his physical but mental. How will New Orleans handle his desire for an extension? What are the Saints brass telling his representatives to keep him motivated in the wake of Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's mega-deal? The Saints need Kamara to make a Super Bowl run in 2020. Besides RB Latavius Murray, the team has no player with proven skills to fill a Kamara's shoes. New Orleans recently re-signed RB Dwayne Washington, and UDFA RB Tony Jones, Jr. (Notre Dame) sit behind Kamara and Murray on the depth chart. A veteran running back could make sense here. But who?  

Potential Targets: RB Carlos Hyde, RB Ty Montgomery, RB Spencer Ware, and RB Isaiah Crowell are good players. Hyde's market value may be higher than the other running backs. Ware had a Week 16 shoulder injury and was not available during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl run last season.  

One of the main reasons for G Larry Warford's release was for the Saints to sign free agents to provide depth at crucial positions. Currently, New Orleans has a limited cap-space of $9,299,661.  VP Harley has an ingenious way of providing contracts favorable to the team. Signing these free agents and the Saints rookies will be a priority in the next several weeks before training camp. 

