BLEAV in Saints: Big Bucs Win, Surging Dolphins Ahead

The latest episode of BLEAV in Saints talks about the big win over the Bucs and how the Dolphins game is going to be a challenging.

After an outstanding defensive effort, the Saints helped their season outlook by shutting out the Bucs and improving to 7-7 on the year. That all seems like forever ago after some of the events to unfold over the past few days that will have New Orleans tested heavily on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins. Terrance Copper and I bring you the latest episode of BLEAV in Saints, talking about the win and previewing the game against Miami.

Follow us on Twitter: @BleavSaints | Terrance Copper | John Hendrix

In This Episode...

COVID issues facing the Saints.

Christmas traditions: Ham, Turkey, or other?

Big present or little presents?

Praising the New Orleans defense and their gameplan.

A 10-year veteran wide receiver's perspective on the Chris Godwin hit.

Don't sleep on the Dolphins. Why it will be a challenging game for the Saints.

You can also get this episode and past episodes on our site. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

Read More Saints News