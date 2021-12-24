BLEAV in Saints: Big Bucs Win, Surging Dolphins Ahead

Publish date:
Saints Podcast: Big Bucs Win, Surging Dolphins Ahead
The latest episode of BLEAV in Saints talks about the big win over the Bucs and how the Dolphins game is going to be a challenging.
After an outstanding defensive effort, the Saints helped their season outlook by shutting out the Bucs and improving to 7-7 on the year. That all seems like forever ago after some of the events to unfold over the past few days that will have New Orleans tested heavily on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins. Terrance Copper and I bring you the latest episode of BLEAV in Saints, talking about the win and previewing the game against Miami.
In This Episode...
- COVID issues facing the Saints.
- Christmas traditions: Ham, Turkey, or other?
- Big present or little presents?
- Praising the New Orleans defense and their gameplan.
- A 10-year veteran wide receiver's perspective on the Chris Godwin hit.
- Don't sleep on the Dolphins. Why it will be a challenging game for the Saints.
