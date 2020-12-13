Saints Trivia for the Eagles Game in Week 14

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles trivia game for the Who Dat Nation in Week 14.

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) have had a resilient couple of months. A resounding 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on the road gave the Saints a season sweep and secured their playoff ticket in 2021. The Black & Gold has taken fans on a nine-game winning streak and they are not finished yet. The Saints travel for the third time to Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field to conclude a three-game road trip. The game will be televised on FOX at 3:25 PM CST Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Enjoy a little trivia before the game.

1. The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles first met on November 5, 1967, in New Orleans. The Saints won 31-24. Where was the game played?

2. The New Orleans Saints vs. the Philadelphia Eagles’ series resumes for the first time since the Saints defeated the Eagles in the regular season and postseason in 2018. Who owns the season advantage in the series in the regular season? Who has the most wins in the postseason?

3. The New Orleans Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins is preparing for a nostalgic return to Philadelphia on Sunday. He recently re-signed with the Saints in the off-season, but he is a familiar player in Black & Gold! What previous years did Jenkins play for the Saints?

4. True or False? Malcolm Jenkins played for the Eagles from 2014 to 2019. He was a team captain and was named to the Pro-Bowl 3 times.

5. Saints head coach Sean Payton studied Jalen Hurts through the 2020 NFL Draft process. How many passes has Hurt completed in his limited action in the NFL?

6. Malcolm Jenkins is not the only familiar face to the Saints. Which Eagles player did Sean Payton draft in 2018?

7. True or False? Taysom Hill will test the Eagles’ inability to stop non-running back runs. Seven of the 12 runs of 20 yards or more surrendered by the Eagles this season have been by quarterbacks or wide receivers.

8. True or False? The Eagles coach reminisced this week on missing Malcolm Jenkins as a player. He said his absence is felt on the Eagles' defense. Schwartz made that: “I’ve thought about a lot over the years of all the great players I’ve coached, and Malcolm goes right up there. He’s probably the smartest player I ever coached”.

9. Saints News Network’s Brendan Boylan wrote about three things to watch for the weekend in Philadelphia. A Saints’ victory over the Eagles on Sunday would clinch the NFC South championship. How many consecutive NFC South titles do the Saints currently hold?

10. Looking to surrender under 20 points in six consecutive contests for the first time since the 2018 season, the Saints’ defense ranked first in the NFL. The squad is looking to complement a diverse offense and solid special team's unit in Philadelphia, a traditionally difficult place to play. The Eagles have been on a losing streak lately. How many consecutive games have they lost before meeting the Saints?

© The Daily Advertiser-USA TODAY

Answers:

1. Tulane Stadium

2. Philadelphia has a 16-12 regular-season advantage over the Saints. The Saints won three of four postseason contests.

3. 2009-2013

4. True

5. 8 (Hurts has completed 8 of 15 pass attempts in limited action this season, including a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 13.

6. Eagles’ No. 2 back, Boston Scott, was drafted in the sixth round by New Orleans in 2018.

7. True

8. True

9. 3

10. 4