Saints vs. Officiating: Saints must Reconcile this Love-Hate Relationship before the Playoffs

The Saints and NFL Officials are having a LOVE/HATE relationship in 2020. New Orleans must find a solution to a common problem ahead the playoffs.

NFL refs LOVE to throw 'em, the Saints and fans HATE to see 'em.

The yellow flag!

Except if it were January 20, 2019, late in the 4th quarter of the 2019 NFC Championship game, it would've been nice if two refs threw their flags on the most obvious penalty in NFL history, the "NOLA NO CALL."

The yellow flags for the New Orleans Saints are mounting in 2020. Early in the season, the calls were due to poor execution and blown assignments.

New Orleans has 72 penalties for 791 yards against the team - an average of 6 penalties/game for 65.92 penalty yards/game.

Dennis Allen's defense has been the biggest culprits of being penalized. They have 46/72 (63.9%) penalties than the offense's 26/72 (36.1%) infractions.

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton argues a call with an official during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

In Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, Adrian Hill's officiating crew tossed 11 yellow hankies on the Saints, 10 were accepted. Those penalties matched New Orleans' season-high against the Las Vegas Raiders. By the way, the Falcons had a POULTRY (I know it's 'PALTRY,' but they are the dirty birds, right?) 1 penalty the entire contest.

The defensive backs typically are the highest penalized units in football. Mostly because of having to cover fast and elusive opposing wide receivers. New Orleans secondary accounted for 6 of the 10 penalties in the NFC South tilt with Atlanta.

Defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (3), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (2), P.J. Williams (1) had calls against with 1 on Lattimore was declined by the Falcons. A few of the team's season leaders in penalties are Lattimore (6) and Gardner-Johnson (6), M. Jenkins (5), and C. Jordan (4). Defensive pass interference and holding are the two favorites of the Saints players.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Saints Defensive Back defends against Falcons. Credit: Saints Pool, WVUE

I cannot pick on the defense without giving the offense some credit to the dubious infractions. Offenders on offense are G Andrus Peat (2), LT Terron Armstead (2), RT Ryan Ramczyk (2), and Erik McCoy (2), and WR Tre'Quan Smith (2) - most are offensive holding flags. All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray has 3 penalties on the season with 1 declined.

Although this is not the most penalized team under Sean Payton, the numbers are a concern for the potential Super Bowl contenders. A comparison of 126 (2019) to a projected 96 (2020), the Saints are faring much better this season. Still, the defensive backs' calls will be an area of focus for defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn ahead of the playoffs. New Orleans will face several receiving threats in the final four regular-season games.

Saints defensive backs PJ Williams and Marcus Williams break-up a pass intended for Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Credit: USA Today Sports

In a review of the opponents remaining, the blazing WR Tyreek Hill, NFL record-holder TE Travis Kelce, always a Saints nemesis WR Adam Thielen, and rookie sensation WR Justin Jefferson (LSU) could be problems for New Orleans' defensive backs. The challenge they pose could also help Dennis Allen resolve any secondary issues before the 2021 NFC Playoffs begin in January.

At this point, I am certain Sean Payton would appreciate if the refs showed a 'little more love' in favor of New Orleans down the home stretch of 2020.

We shall see