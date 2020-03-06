Saints News Network
New Orleans Saints Players Weigh in on Proposed CBA

Aaron S. Miller

As of 9 AM EST, March 5th, through to 12 AM EST on March 12th, NFL players will cast their vote on the 456-page proposed collective bargaining agreement which would be subject for renewal in 2030.

NFLPA representatives sent the following statement:

The NFLPA has sent out official ballots to every NFL player who was a dues paying member in the 2019 season to cast their vote on a new collective bargaining agreement,” an NFLPA statement read in part. “As outlined in our constitution, ratification of a new deal is subject to approval by a majority of our members who vote.  

Player ballots will be confidential and will be received by an independent auditor to ensure the integrity of the process. We encourage every NFL player to review the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote.

The new CBA includes a bevy of proposed changes, among them the inclusion of a 17th regular season game to begin in 2021, a revised revenue split of 47% to players and 53% to owners in 2020, and 48% to the players and 52% to owners for 2021-2030.

The CBA includes additional language around league administration, such as eliminating suspensions for marijuana use and team administration policies pertaining to player salaries and roster size.

NFLPA Representatives Eric Winston and DeMaurice Smith
Jan 31, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; NFLPA president Eric Winston (left) and executive director DeMaurice Smith during the NFLPA press conference at the Georgia World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several Saints players had thoughts on the proposed CBA, including WR Michael Thomas, LT Terron Armstead, DE Cam Jordan, and LB Demario Davis.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill shared an insight from an anonymous Saints player.

There are concerns being voiced by several high profile players like those Saints above and myriad others around the league.  A hastily ratified CBA will have negative implications for the players.  For example, the lengthened season and sub-optimal revenue sharing (as opposed to a 50/50 split); it would surprise many if the players choose to adopt the proposal.

As fans of the game, it would great to have a longer NFL regular season and more playoff games, but we must consider the players.  It should be the players’ collective prerogative to maximize their earning potential in a professional sport with the shortest average career lengths.  It would behoove the men on the field who put their bodies and minds on the line to get every penny they can while playing the game and to set a precedent for the incoming players over the next 10 years.

Do you have any strong feelings or opinions about the proposed CBA?  Drop us a line @SaintsNews and leave a comment below.

