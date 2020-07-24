Saints News Network
Saints Wide Receivers get Madden 21 Ratings

BtBoylan

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints WRs Madden 21 ratings.  

EA Sports' Madden 21 releases August 25th with BETA exclusively available now. EA Sports is releasing some of the top player and rookie ratings by position throughout the remainder of July in anticipation of the game. 

New Orleans Saints Wide Receivers Ratings in Madden 21

Cant Guard Mike
CREDIT: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Michael Thomas: 99 Overall (Highest Rated WR)

 Last Year's Ranking: 95 Overall

This Year's Attributes :

  • Speed: 89 
  • Acceleration: 92  
  • Agility: 92  Strength: 77
  • Awareness: 99  
  • Catch: 99 
  • Spectacular Catch: 99 
  • Catch in Traffic: 99 
  • Short Route Running: 99 
  • Medium Route Running: 98 
  • Deep Route Running: 91 
  • Release: 98 
  • Toughness: 99 
  • Break Tackle: 82 
  • Jumping: 94 
  • Change of Direction: 90

Analysis: Michael Thomas, aka "Can't Guard Mike," joined the exclusive 99 Club in Madden 21. The highest-rated WR in the video game is coming off of one of the greatest single-season WR performances in NFL history. After a record-setting 2019, many fans criticized Thomas' rating in Madden, but I think it is right. 

Thomas has remained one of the most dependable targets in the NFL since being drafted reeling in 100+ catches in each of the last three seasons. Pair this with the phenomenal route running, and you can understand why he has more catches than any other player through their first four years in NFL history. Madden players, have fun with a one of a kind talent in Mike Thomas. 

Sanders madden
CREDIT: EA SPORTS

Emmanuel Sanders: 87 Overall 

Last Year's Ranking: 88 Overall

This Year's Attributes :

  • Speed: 88 Acceleration: 91
  • Agility: 91  
  • Strength: 43  
  • Awareness: 88 Catch: 94  
  • Spectacular Catch: 89 
  • Catch in Traffic: 88 
  • Short Route Running: 90 
  • Medium Route Running: 90 
  • Deep Route Running: 89 
  • Release: 85  
  • Toughness: 80  
  • Break Tackle: 84  
  • Jumping: 90  
  • Change of Direction: 86 

Analysis: Sanders joins the Saints after playing for the Broncos and 49ers in 2019. The former Super Bowl Champion has seen a dip in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons but has posted the highest catch percentage of his career despite the yardage dip. Still a speedster, Sanders will be great down the field threat opposite Mike Thomas. Between the two WRs Saints, Madden players will have two of the surest handed wideouts in the NFL and could easily find themselves with the leagues best 1-2 punch in Franchise mode.

Tre'quanSmith
CREDIT: EA SPORTS

Tre'Quan Smith: 74 Overall

Last Year's Ranking: 72 Overall

This Year's Attributes:

  • Speed: 89
  • Acceleration: 90 
  • Agility: 85
  • Strength: 67
  • Awareness: 77 
  • Catch: 83 
  • Spectacular Catch: 84 
  • Catch in Traffic: 83 
  • Short Route Running: 79 
  • Medium Route Running: 78 
  • Deep Route Running: 76 
  • Release: 75 
  • Toughness: 87 
  • Break Tackle: 75 
  • Jumping: 89 
  • Change of Direction: 77 

Analysis: Smith's overall is not eye-popping for a #3 or Slot WR in Madden, though his 89 speed is intriguing. In Exhibition mode, the Saints have 4 or 5 targets who you should look to utilize before Smith. However, Smith in Franchise mode could easily develop into a solid #2 WR option if you're willing to re-sign him to a low dollar multi-year contract. With solid speed and acceleration attributes, Smith should be used as an option for years to come within your franchise, but he may "ride the bench" and develop for a year or two.

