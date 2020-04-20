Saints News Tik Tok Star of the Week:  Gwendolyn Johnson-Simpson

The novel coronavirus has presented America with unchartered waters as it moves across the nation like an unstoppable hurricane. The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the State of Louisiana’s economy and citizens’ health. Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell continues the “stay-home“ mandate policy for Louisiana’s citizens. Through all the fear and uncertainty generated from COVID-19, New Orleans will always congregate, party and celebrate. While we continue to face the affects social distancing and the city’s mandate, one social media platform has seen a surge… Tik Tok!

Alex Zhu, Tik Tok’s President shares his vision on the app’s website. It was created to bring joy and inspiration to communities through dance challenges, funny performances, and creative memes. New Orleans and the Who Dat Nation are famous for dancing, performing and creativity. As we gain a fresh perspective in the face of these unprecedented times, many are seeking unique ways to be inspired and entertained. Dancing is just in our nature and as a result, Saints News Network hosted a Tik Tok Tuesday Challenge.

This week’s winner is Gwendolyn Johnson-Simpson (@gwen59js on Tik Tok).

Gwen is a 59-year old dancer is a lifelong Saints fan and New Orleans Pelicans Senior Dancer for the past two years. She was introduced to the New Orleans Saints by her father. He is a season ticket holder and they attended games together in the Louisiana Superdome. Gwen was raised in New Orleans on Toledano Street and graduated from Xavier Preparatory High School. She is a true Saints fan. Her favorite players are Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara. Gwen's husband is Brian Simpson PT, LMT and the couple have two daughters, Brianna Simpson, a Junior Cosmetic Chemist in California, and Jasmine Simpson, a sophomore at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Gwendolyn has been an entrepreneur since 1995 and owns Xtreme Physical Therapy in Algiers, LA. Xtreme Physical Therapy is a full-time outpatient therapy clinic that uses a hands-on approach to patient care and Gwen’s goal is to expand Xtreme’s reach throughout the New Orleans area. Using her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Loyola University, she informs doctors, their staff, and the potential patients of the varying services provided by Xtreme.

Gwen’s love for dance is undeniable and after every Saints game, you can catch her on Social Media dancing after every victory.

