Mercedes-Benz Superdome will provide a fresh experience for Saints fans

Dr.C

New Orleans Saints fans will have plenty to look forward to over the next four years. The Golden Icon of the South, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, will soon have a fresh look, new name, and engaging fan experience for sports enthusiast. 

One of the significant renovations inside the Superdome was the addition of a spacious food court. The designers had to remove an 80,000 square-foot ramp system to make room for a state-of-the-art centralized food commissary. 

Rendering-4
Credit: ASM/LSED

Improving the food service in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is one of the principal goals of the project. A commissary with new freight elevators is under construction to allow vendors ease in transporting food throughout the dome more efficiently. Fans will enjoy improved food quality, better service in the suites, and enhanced service in club lounges.

Saints president Dennis Lauscha said this renovation is not about the Saints’ bottom line, but about the fans. Previous improvements added revenue-generating suites to boost the team’s bottom line. The mission of this project is to keep the 46-year-old historic stadium relevant to the new state-of-the-art venues in the league.

Rendering-2
Credit: ASM/LSED

Besides food courts, the design team will integrate a diverse array of experiences for Saints fans. Field-level boxes in the end zones under the general seats are under construction. These boxes will give fans field-level connection with game action in the arena. There will be standing-room-only areas that will allow fans to tour the stadium instead of being confined to their ticketed seats.

Phase 1 of the new project will cost an estimated $100 million, but fans will not see food court upgrades until Phase 2.  Hoss  says work will be completed under a C-Mar process, which will involve the contractor and architect working together. Given the schedule demands of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, construction timetables are still on target for completion. “If the Saints are on a two-week road trip and in an open (bye) week, and there are things that can get done, it will get done,” said Hoss.

New Orleans based Trahan Architects is providing the architectural services for the Superdome renovations. Elaina Berkowitz, an architectural designer at Trahan, said the redesign has been challenging. Her firm has the responsibility to preserve the beauty and historical meaning of the classic Superdome while improving the game-day experience for fans. Fans will be encouraged people to move around the complex and interact.

Rendering-1
Credit:  ASM/LSED
Rendering-3
Credit: ASM/LSED

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome would have entertained the 2020 Essence Fest this July. However, the major event is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials project the renovations of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to be completed ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII hosted by New Orleans in 2024. 

Contracting services are being handled by an integrated architecture, design, planning, consulting firm, Broadmoor, and LLC, based in New Orleans. For over four decades, the Superdome graced the New Orleans skyline. The iconic landmark will have a brand-new look and a new name. The Mercedes-Benz three-pronged star will be replaced upon a new sponsorship agreement with another company. With all of the changes, one thing will remain, The Superdome will still be one of the greatest venues in the recent history of our planet.

