Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 3 from the Saints News Network. A new, but familiar team sits at #1 in the NFL. One of our favorites drops off the top five charts, and one surges onto the board for Week 3.

Saints News Network's NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 3

1. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

The Ravens running game dominated the Houston Texans in their 33-16 win at Reliant Stadium. The nail in Houston’s coffin was a direct-snap to former Saints running back Mark Ingram for a 30-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1. Ingram was essentially untouched by a Texans' defender on the play.

Baltimore's punishing running attack was the highlight of the game. Running back Gus Edwards led the way with 10 carries for 74 yards and 4 Ravens players combined for 230 rushing yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 204 yards through the air with a touchdown. The defense also showed up with 3 sacks and an interception. The Ravens aren’t looking to slow down soon. But, they face our 2nd ranked team in a Week 3 showdown on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt (92) during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs had an unusually quiet game by their standards until the 4th quarter. They squeaked out a win against the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 on a game-winning field goal by placekicker Harrison Butler in overtime. It was the special teams and defense that closed out the game for the Super Bowl Champs.

Patrick Mahomes was relatively his normal self by throwing for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns. Star receiver Tyreek Hill had a big game with 5 catches for 99 yards and averaged of just under 20 yards per catch. The Chiefs will almost assuredly be back to their high-flying ways this week against their AFC rivals, the Ravens.

3. Green Bay Packers (2-0)

Sep 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers had another blow out win against the Detroit Lions, winning 42-21. In a game where Devanté Adams left because of a hamstring injury. Green Bay turned to their other offensive weapon, running back Aaron Jones. Jones had a breakout game, racking up 168 yards rushing on 18 carries for 2 touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers also had a solid game while throwing for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Packers now have two impressive wins before marching into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday night to take on the New Orleans Saints. This may be the final contest between the two potential Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Rodgers, and Brees.

4. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs with the4 ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle is challenging their NFC competitors for the top spot in the conference behind the outstanding play of their quarterback, Russell Wilson. He is again one of the top choices for this year’s MVP award. Wilson threw 288 yards and 5 touchdowns in a slug-fest 35-30 win against quarterback Cam Newton and the New England Patriots. Wilson was a phenomenal distributor of the football throwing to 7 different receivers with each of his 5 touchdowns being thrown to a different player. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf had another big game, catching 4 passes for 92 yards.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in the pocket in the third quarter during their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA

Big Ben is Back! Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season but returned with the same skillset and determination as before. He led the Steelers to a 26-21 victory over the Broncos. Canadian rookie receiver Claypool has been impressive in his first two weeks. Claypool had an 84-yard touchdown against the Broncos and is flexing his athleticism, yet he is not penciled in as the Steelers' starter. Diontae Johnson was a big contributor and JuJu Smith-Schuster has returned from a 2019 injury. Running back James Conner had 106 yards on the ground. Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards and 2 TDs against the young Broncos’ defense. So far this season, the Steelers are on the way to being a scary opponent each week. Their main competition in the AFC North is the Ravens. The division race will be very interesting in 2020.

*6. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

The New Orleans Saints are set to face the Green Bay Packers this week after coming off an ugly 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. This week's common narrative among media and NFL experts has been the probable decline of QB Drew Brees. Analysts are using statistical evidence on how far his passes travel to judge Drew. At this point in the season, his air yards per pass are the lowest in the NFL. Brees' 4.82 yards per pass is the lowest of all of his years in the Black and Gold through the first two games. However, Brees believes he will rebound.

The NFL had several notable injuries to star players in Week 2:

Nick Bosa - torn ACL (out for the season)

Raheem Mostert - sprain MCL

Tevin Coleman - sprain knee (out for several weeks)

Solomon Thomas - torn ACL (out for the season)

Saquan Barkley - torn ACL (out for the season)

Christian McCaffrey - ankle injury (out for over a month)

Davante Adams - hamstring

Courtland Sutton - torn knee (out for the season)

Bruce Irvin - torn ACL (out for the season)

Fortunately, the Saints did not suffer any major injuries during their Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Article contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.