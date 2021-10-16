Three players to exchange for Alvin Kamara during his Saints Bye Week in Week 6.

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as Saints News Network's Fantasy Football analyst Brendan Boylan provides you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold.

With the Saints on their bye week, this week here is a look at three players who could start in place of Alvin Kamara in Week 6.

New York Giants RB Devontae Booker (55th in Fantasy Points among RBs)

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With an injury to Saquon Barkley that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, former Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker is at the top of most wavier wires headed into Week 6.

After Barkley's exit against the Cowboys, Booker carried the rock 16 times for 42 yards and a score. The Giants running back also scored on a receiving touchdown and totaled up 20.8 fantasy points (PPR) in the process.

Booker promises to be a decent play for the next few weeks as Saquon returns from injury. Consider him an RB2 or Top FLEX option this week and potentially the weeks that follow.

SI Betting Projection: 21st Ranked RB in Week 6.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Darrel Williams (47th in Fantasy Points among RBs)

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the Giants situation, mentioned above, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without Fantasy Football star and former LSU product Clyde Edwards-Helaire for an extended amount of time after suffering an injury last week.

In the loss to the Bills, Williams carried the ball 5 times for 27 yards and reeled in 3 receptions for 18 yards. While the numbers are not all that impressive, any time you are able to pick up a starter in a high-powered offense in the middle of the season it is a steal.

Williams, like Booker, should be viewed as a viable option while Edwards-Helaire is out. Use him cautiously though, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm the Chiefs could restore to simply running the ball less. Williams is a solid FLEX this week.

SI Betting Projection: (36th Ranked RB in Week 6)

Baltimore Ravens RB Latavius Murray (34th in Fantasy Points among RBs)

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) dives into the end zone for a second quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

A familiar face to Saints fans makes the list this week... Latavius Murray who spent the last two years in New Orleans has found a new home in Baltimore but remains a fantasy question mark week in and week out.

Since Murray joined the Ravens his fantasy input has relied solely on whether or not he finds the end zone. In five games, Murray has found paydirt three times averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game in those contests. However, when he has not scored a touchdown Murray is averaging just 3.9 fantasy points a contest.

The 2016 Pro-Bowl selection is averaging 10 carries a game so proceed with caution. Murray is a true touchdown or bust option. If you have no better option he is worth a play but you better pray he finds the end zone.

SI Betting Projection: 29th Ranked RB in Week 6

