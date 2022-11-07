The Saints (3-5) host the Ravens (5-3) to close out Week 9 action in the NFL. It's not necessarily a must-win game for New Orleans, but would certainly help in their outlook across the NFC South. Here's our pregame report.

All-Time Series: The Ravens lead the all-time series 5-2, and New Orleans is 0-2 against Baltimore at home.

Where to Watch: ESPN (7:15 p.m. CT), Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter); Additionally, the New Orleans market will get the game on WVUE-FOX 8

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); National Radio: Kevin Harlan, Tony Boselli; SIRIUS: 99 (BAL), 98 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BAL), 225 (NO)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Current Lines: Ravens -1.5 (O/U at 46.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

10/21/18 - Saints 24, Ravens 23

11/24/14 - Ravens 34, Saints 27

12/19/10 - Ravens 30, Saints 24

12/9/06 - Ravens 35, Saints 22

12/8/02 - Saints 35, Ravens 25

Saints Storylines

LAMAR JACKSON: He makes his first start against the Saints, and the defense will certainly be tested. The Ravens will be without Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards, and lost Rashod Bateman for the year. This game figures to be a defensive battle, and the first team to 24 may just win it. You can't really hold Lamar Jackson in check, but you can limit the amount of times he can decimate you. Tackling will be very important, as well as the way the front line and linebackers play.

JORDAN HOWARD UP: He's expected to get some touches tonight with Mark Ingram being out due to the MCL sprain. We'll see if he gets signed to the active roster or just elevated from the practice squad. He told us on Saturday that he's just out to help the team get a win and prove that he can still play. Rushing yards may come at a premium tonight, so the Saints will take what they can get.

WILL LANDRY PLAY? Jarvis Landry is officially questionable going into Monday night with an ankle injury. He was limited at practice this week, and didn't exactly look 100 percent. There's really no rush to put him out there, and even if he plays, we shouldn't expect a ton of action. The Saints need him more down the stretch with Michael Thomas being out for the year.

