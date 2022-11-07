Saints X-Factors vs. Ravens

In Week 9, the New Orleans Saints (3-5) make their 2022 Monday Night Football debut at home against the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) after last week's dominant 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Again, Dennis Allen will be short-handed as Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram II are ruled out of Monday's contest. To make matters worse, New Orleans also placed star wide-out Michael Thomas on injured reserve earlier this week.

Despite their poor play at points this season, the Saints remain in the NFC playoff hunt. A victory against one of the AFC's best could go a long way for New Orleans' playoff hopes.

Below, we predict the New Orleans Saints X-Factors for their Week 9 matchup against the Ravens in Caesars Superdome.

Offensive X-Factor:

Tight End / Quarterback - Taysom Hill

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Adam Trautman (82) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill has slowly reemerged as the New Orleans Saints' secret weapon offensively this season. The Saints attempted to convert Hill into a full-time tight end during training camp.

However, due to injuries, Hill has reverted to his jack-of-all-trades role. Hill has thrown for, caught, and ran in a touchdown throughout the season's first eight weeks.

In Week 9, New Orleans will be without veteran downhill running back Mark Ingram II. Though the expectation is for running back Jordan Howard to be elevated from the practice squad, Hill will likely play more of a secondary back role over Howard.

Hill's success on the ground will be vital for the Saints to come away with a victory. By taking away some of the load from Kamara and helping New Orleans control possession against a run-heavy Ravens team, Hill could be the most important part of the Saints' offense in Week 9.

Defensive X-Factor:

Linebacker - Demario Davis

Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts to sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not shown) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Focus, Demario Davis is the NFL's top-rated linebacker headed into Week 9. The All-Pro linebacker has continued to shine as the New Orleans Saints leader defensively. With nearly 50 combined tackles and five sacks on the season, Davis has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks and will have to do the same against the prolific Lamar Jackson on Monday.

It is easy to point towards the EDGE position in a game of this nature, but Davis' defensive leadership will be just as important. Baltimore reinvented their offense under Jackson and has found tremendous success. However, Jackson's biggest strength is his mobility, and Ravens' coach John Harbaugh does an excellent job of using his quarterback's strengths.

The Ravens will show multiple looks, options, and personnel. Demario Davis' ability to set the New Orleans defense in position to play those sets to their best ability will serve as the Saints' greatest strength.

The mental game between Jackson and Davis will be must-see TV.

