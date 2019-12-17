Saints "Brees" by Colts 34-7 on History Making Night in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA - Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame career hit yet another milestone Monday night inside the friendly confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as the Super Bowl 44 MVP passed Louisiana native and former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown list en route to a 34-7 victory over the Colts.

The historic moment came with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter as Brees dropped back to pass and found tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard touchdown score giving the Saints a 27-0 lead over the Colts following the Wil Lutz extra-point. With that touchdown pass, Brees claimed the NFL record for passing touchdowns in a career with 540. Brees finished the evening going 29 of 30 attempts for 307 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 148.9 QBR. Brees' performance also set the NFL record for completion percentage in a single game at 96.67% eclipsing Chargers QB Phillip Rivers' mark of 96.55% set last year.

The Saints dominated from the opening possession, with the third string running back Dwayne Washington deflecting a punt setting up the Saints inside Colts territory. The Saints offense scored on its opening drive for the sixth straight game and never took their foot off the gas. Brees and company scored on each of their first six drives, including four drives that went at least 10 plays and 75 or more yards.

Defensive End Cameron Jordan called the match-up against the Colts a “respond game” after surrendering 48 points last week at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints defense did more than just respond, they made a statement, holding the Colts offense to only 205 yards and seven points. With starting safety Vonn Bell injured, rookie C.J Gardner-Johnson stepped up in place of the Pro-Bowl caliber defensive back leading the team in tackles with eight. Linebacker Demario Davis continued his dominate play in 2019, breaking up multiple passes and providing lock-down coverage on tight end Jack Doyle.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Jacoby Brissett struggled all night long with a banged up receiving corps. The former Patriots quarterback finished 18 of 34 passing for 165 yards and failed to put points on the board over the course of the first three quarters of play. The Colts lone score of the game comes in garbage time with a Jordan Wilkins one-yard touchdown run. With the loss, the Indianapolis Colts are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Brees was not the only member of the black and gold to make history on Monday night. Michael Thomas caught his 126 pass of the season on Brees’ first touchdown pass of the game. The reception broke Thomas’ own record of receptions in a season by a Saint, a record he set last year. Thomas finished the game with 12 receptions, 128 yards, and a touchdown. With 10 receptions against the Colts, Thomas also sets an NFL record for most games with 10 receptions in a single season.

TRE’QUAN “SMITHSONIAN”

Second year wideout Tre’quan Smith has a knack for making history. In the second quarter, Smith capped off a 10 play, 85-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown grab from Drew Brees. It was Brees’ second touchdown pass of the night, tying him with Peyton Manning at 539 career touchdown passes for most all-time.

EASY BREESY ON MNF

After Monday night’s four touchdown performance that made Drew Brees the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, Brees has now broken multiple NFL records on Monday Night Football inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. On December 26, 2011, Brees broke Dan Marino’s record for passing yards in a season on a 7-yard touchdown pass to Darren Sproles. Last season on October 8, 2018 against the Washington Redskins, Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFL’s all-time leading passer on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’quan Smith.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

CELEBRATING SUPER BOWL XLIV:

The Saints hosted and honored their Super Bowl winning squad at halftime on Monday night, celebrating the ten-year anniversary of the city’s first Lombardi Trophy. Along with the halftime recognition, the 2009 Saints team members received commemorative jerseys that included a ten-year anniversary patch of their Super Bowl victory.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The New Orleans Saints (11-3) defeat the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) by the final score of 34-7. With the victory, the Saints are tied with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers for the best record in the NFC. However, the Saints sit at the number three seed in the conference standings. The final two games of the regular season for the black and gold are on the road, at Tennessee (8-6) on December 22 and at Carolina (5-9) on December 29. The Saints will return home in the postseason either on Wild Card weekend or the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Follow Brendan Boylan on Twitter:

@btboylan

And for more Saints coverage from Si.com follow the Saints News Network on Twitter:

@SaintsNews