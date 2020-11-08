SI.com
Saints vs. Bucs: NFL Records to Make, Break, and Fall

Kyle T. Mosley

Tonight, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several players who are in reach of making, breaking, and over-taking NFL records in their NFC South primetime showdown.

KAMARA
ALVIN KAMARA

  • In Week 9, New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara leads the NFL with 987 scrimmage yards (556 receiving, 431 rushing). He is the leader of all running backs in receiving yards and receptions at 55 on the season.
  • If Kamara rushes for at least 69 rushing yards tonight, he will become the first player with at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in NFL history. 
  • He will also become the sixth running back with four-or-more consecutive seasons with at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the Super Bowl era.
Brees and Brady SNN

DREW BREES and TOM BRADY

The marquee quarterback matchup between Drew Brees and Tom Brady highlights what could be a nailbiter.  The back and forth struggle for the all-time passing touchdowns records will continue throughout 2020.  

Tom Brady (43) and Drew Brees (41) are still acting like they are in their career primes.  Tonight they will engage in their second head-to-head battle this season at Raymond James Stadium.  Brees had the advantage when New Orleans defeated the Buccaneers 34-23 in September.

In Week 8, Brees reclaimed the passing touchdowns record (560 TD) in Chicago as the Bears fell to the Saints.   However, 28 hours later, Brady took back the crown (561 TD) on Monday Night Football in a close 25-25 victory against the Giants. 

Finally, together, Brees and Brady will re-establish the mark for the most touchdowns of any two quarterbacks playing in an NFL game at 1,121 touchdowns when they take the field tonight.  Of course, they will break the record with each passing touchdown recorded.

DREW BREES' QUEST FOR 80,000

The elite talent of Brees is within reach of conquering another milestone. He has 79,314 yards passing in his career and needs 686 yards to become the NFL's lone member of the 80,000-yard club. The Saints quarterback could complete the task and set the record at home versus either the San Francisco 49ers (11/15) or Atlanta Falcons (11/22).

Tampa Bay's quarterback, Tom Brady, sits #2 in NFL history at 76,760 yards passing in his illustrious career.

FYI

Brees is the only NFL QB with 9 consecutive seasons with over 30 touchdown passes. The closest player to Brees is Hall of Famer Brett Favre at 5 seasons. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is four touchdowns shy of gaining 3 straight under his belt.

*Information on NFL records provided the NFL

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

Gwen, I could not agree more. Thanks for reading and commenting.

GWENJS59
GWENJS59

This is going to be an exciting game!!! Cannot wait for the Saints players offense and defense to show up and dismiss the Bucs!!! Go Saints!!! Great story!!! I hope all of the Saints record breaking happens in this game! Will Tampa bring it, of course they will. Cannot wait!!! Who Dat Nation Ready!!⚜️⚜️⚜️

