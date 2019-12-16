Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Claim Former Giants' CB Janoris Jenkins

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints have claimed 2016 Pro Bowl Cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers today according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Janoris Jenkins
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins was waived by the Giants on December 13th following an negative interaction and tweet on Twitter with a fan.  In response to the fan, Jenkins used the word "retard", and later claimed that it was simply "slang" and "a part of my culture".   Jenkins refused to acknowledge the insensitivity of his tweet.   The Giants organization decided to release Jenkins after the incident.

Though sidelined by an ankle injury, Jenkins is reinforcement to a New Orleans defensive backfield riddled with injuries.  Jenkins will be reunited with former teammate and first-round draft pick Eli Apple.  The cornerbacks spent two years alongside one another in New York.

The versatile defensive back made a name for himself as a rookie back in 2012 as a member of the St. Louis Rams, with 4 interceptions and returned 3 of those for touchdowns.  After an impressive four years with the Rams, Jenkins took his talents to the "Big Apple" and signed a five-year, $62.5 million dollar deal in the summer of 2016. 

Jenkins is a Saints Player
 Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

His time is New York was highlighted by his second team All-Pro nod in 2016, with an impressive defensive backfield that included Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eli Apple, and Landon Collins.  In 2018, Jenkins appeared in all 16 games collecting seventy tackles and two interceptions.  This season, Jenkins has four interceptions, including two back in Week 4 against the Washington Redskins.

Jenkins' eight-year NFL career with the Rams and Giants has yielded 22 interceptions and 7 interceptions returned for touchdowns.  Along with over 100 passes defensed and 400 tackles Jenkins is viewed as one of the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL.

Follow Brendan Boylan on Twitter: @btboylan

For more Saints coverage from Si.com follow @SaintsNews on Twitter.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts vs. Saints - Week 15 Pregame Report

John Hendrix

The Saints and Colts meet for 13th time in their all-time history, with Monday Night Football being the setting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Colts vs. Saints Inactive Report - Week 15

John Hendrix

Saints inactive list for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Colts.

Five Saints led Pro Bowl Voting by their Positions

Kyle T. Mosley

WR Michael Thomas, K Wil Lutz, RS Deonte Harris, SS Vonn Bell, FS Marcus Williams were the NFL Pro Bowl top vote-getters by their positions for the New Orleans Saints.

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Colts vs Saints + NFC Playoff Scenarios

Kyle T. Mosley

Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the NFC Playoff scenarios and the Colts vs. Saints game preview.

What's Next for Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow in the NFL?

Kyle T. Mosley

What's next for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow? The odds are extremely slim for the New Orleans Saints obtain the talents of Joe Burrow to secede Drew Brees in New Orleans

Chasing History: New Orleans Saints Players Building Upon Their Legacies

Aaron S. Miller

Achievement, unlocked. Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz, and Thomas Morstead are a few of your favorite Saints players have either set records in the 2019 regular season.

A Tribute to New Orleans Saints Great Vaughan Johnson

Bob Rose

A few former teammates relay their thoughts on the passing of Saints great Vaughan Johnson.

Drew Brees, Saints Historically Killer on Monday Night Football

John Hendrix

A closer look at just how good Drew Brees has been on Monday Night Football, and the Saints aren't too bad either.

First Look: Colts vs. Saints

John Hendrix

The Colts and Saints meet in the regular season for the 13th time in franchise history, and coincidentally it's another prime time showdown.

Vaughan Johnson, New Orleans Saints Great Dead at 57

Bob Rose

Vaughan Johnson, Dome Patrol linebacker and New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer, dies at 57 years old.