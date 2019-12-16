The New Orleans Saints have claimed 2016 Pro Bowl Cornerback Janoris Jenkins off waivers today according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins was waived by the Giants on December 13th following an negative interaction and tweet on Twitter with a fan. In response to the fan, Jenkins used the word "retard", and later claimed that it was simply "slang" and "a part of my culture". Jenkins refused to acknowledge the insensitivity of his tweet. The Giants organization decided to release Jenkins after the incident.

Though sidelined by an ankle injury, Jenkins is reinforcement to a New Orleans defensive backfield riddled with injuries. Jenkins will be reunited with former teammate and first-round draft pick Eli Apple. The cornerbacks spent two years alongside one another in New York.

The versatile defensive back made a name for himself as a rookie back in 2012 as a member of the St. Louis Rams, with 4 interceptions and returned 3 of those for touchdowns. After an impressive four years with the Rams, Jenkins took his talents to the "Big Apple" and signed a five-year, $62.5 million dollar deal in the summer of 2016.

His time is New York was highlighted by his second team All-Pro nod in 2016, with an impressive defensive backfield that included Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eli Apple, and Landon Collins. In 2018, Jenkins appeared in all 16 games collecting seventy tackles and two interceptions. This season, Jenkins has four interceptions, including two back in Week 4 against the Washington Redskins.

Jenkins' eight-year NFL career with the Rams and Giants has yielded 22 interceptions and 7 interceptions returned for touchdowns. Along with over 100 passes defensed and 400 tackles Jenkins is viewed as one of the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL.

