Saints vs. Carolina Trivia in Week 17

What a difference a day makes! The Saints’ most valuable player for Week 17, Alvin Kamara, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Saints. His positive test results have him out of the Panthers game, as well as the entire team's running back corps because of close contact tracing to Kamara.

By Saturday, running backs Latavius Murray, Michael Burton, and Dwayne Washington will not play because of close contact with Kamara. Running backs coach Joel Thomas will also be out for the regular-season finale in Carolina, according to Jay Glazer.

The Carolina Panthers trail the Saints in the all-time series, 25-27. The Panthers have played the New Orleans Saints more than any other team in its history.

The Saints can make history with a win in Carolina. Why? Because no team has ever swept the NFC South. A clean sweep of the NFC South would be a first within the division since NFL realignment in 2002.

The Saints will play the Carolina Panthers today in the regular-season climax. New Orleans has won the NFC South for the four consecutive seasons and is still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Here is a little trivia before the last game of the regular season.

Saints-Panthers Trivia:

1. With a win, the Saints would earn their first undefeated season within the division, as they would move to 6-0 against NFC South opponents this year. Has any other team in the NFC South achieved this feat since the division’s inception in 2002?

2. Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater was a member of the Saints from 2018 to 2019. He started six games in his career while in New Orleans. What was Bridgewater’s record in those six starts?

3. In 2017, the Saints swept the Panthers, as they won both regular-season games and added a postseason victory in the wild card round. New Orleans outscored Carolina 96 to 60 in those games. How many teams have finished 3-0 against one opponent in a single season since 2000? A.3 B.1 C.10 D.6

4. After their third win in 2017, New Orleans had a massive celebration where they created a new dance craze for Saints fans. A song was created by Shamar Allen to pair with the dance. What was the name of this song/dance?

5. True/False: Panthers’ Offensive coordinator Joe Brady coached with the Saints from 2006 to 2018. Then, he took a quick stop at LSU, where he helped Joe Burrow and the Tigers to a National Championship.

6. With his six trips to the endzone on Christmas Day, Alvin Kamara became the first Saints running back to rush for 15 or more touchdowns in a single season. Who was the last Panthers player to rush for 15 touchdowns in one year?

7. With eight receiving yards on Sunday, Panthers WR DJ Moore would produce back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. Besides Michael Thomas, who was the last Saints receiver to accomplish this feat?

8. The Saints get set to face the Panthers in week 17 for the third straight season. Last year, New Orleans dominated Carolina 42-10, as Drew Brees threw for three touchdowns and Alvin Kamara rushed for two. Who started the game at quarterback for the Panthers?

9. Panthers’ wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson have both amassed over 1,000 yards in 2020. Who was the last receiving duo for the Saints to accomplish this feat?

10. Former Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly shockingly retired at the end of the 2019 season after five first-team All-Pro selections. In 2019, he amassed over 140 tackles for the fourth time in his career. Who was the last Saints linebacker to total over 140 tackles?

11. Former XFL star PJ Walker started a game at quarterback for the Panthers when Teddy Bridgewater was hurt with a right knee injury. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first career win. What XFL team did Walker play for?

12. The Saints have a winning record against the Panthers in their history, 27-25. Has New Orleans earned an over .500 record against any other NFC South opponent? If so, who?

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Saints-Panthers Trivia Game Answers:

1. NO

2. 5-1

3. D

4. “Hit The Sean Payton”

5. FALSE

6. Christian McCaffrey

7. Brandin Cooks

8. Will Grier

9. Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas

10. Curtis Lofton

11. Houston Roughnecks

12. YES, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Article Contributor Andrew Gullotta, Saints News Network Intern.