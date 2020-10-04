Saints Pregame Report: Saints vs. Lions (LIVE STREAM)
Kyle T. Mosley
Saints News Network's Pregame Report with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.
LIVE STREAMING BROADCAST
The New Orleans Saints previously ruled out six of their starters on Friday's injury report, which made the inactive list pretty easy for Week 4's matchup against the Lions. Here's a look at who's officially in and out for Sunday.
- Michael Thomas (ankle)
- Janoris Jenkins (shoulder)
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Andrus Peat (ankle)
- Jared Cook (groin)
- Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe)
- Shy Tuttle
Where to Watch: FOX (WVUE Channel 8 locally) - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 99 (NO), 121 (DET) | XM: 389 (NO), 231 (DET)
Jersey Combo: White jerseys, black pants
Referee: Shawn Smith
Current Lines: Over/Under (54), Saints -3
Last 5 Matchups
- 10/15/17 - Saints 52, Lions 38
- 12/4/16 - Lions 28, Saints 13
- 12/21/15 - Lions 35, Saints 27
- 10/19/14 - Lions 24, Saints 23
- 1/7/12 - Saints 45, Lions 28 (2011 Wild Card)
All-Time Series: Saints lead 13-12-1