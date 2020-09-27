Saints Pregame Report - Packers vs. Saints (Live Stream)

Saints News Network's Pregame Report streaming live with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

LIVE STREAM AT 5:40 PM CST

The Saints (1-1) look to rebound from a pretty disappointing outing on Monday Night Football against the Raiders but have an interesting challenge on their hands with the Packers (2-0) coming to town on Sunday Night Football.

Where to Watch: NBC - Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Michele Tafoya (field reporter)

Where to Stream: Saints App (free), NBC Sports, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Brandon Gaudin and Rod Woodson, WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (GB), 83 (NO) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, black pants

Referee: Brad Rogers

Current Lines: Over/Under (52), Saints -3

Last 5 Matchups

10/22/17 - Saints 26, Packers 17

10/26/14 - Saints 44, Packers 23

9/30/12 - Packers 28, Saints 27

9/8/11 - Packers 42, Saints 34

11/24/08 - Saints 51, Packers 29

All-Time Series: Packers lead 16-9