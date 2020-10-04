Saints vs. Lions: Pregame Report
John Hendrix
It's been a wild night for the Saints (1-2), and not in a good way. News broke late Saturday night that Michael Burton had tested positive for COVID-19, which sent things into panic mode and caused doubts for the game to be played on Sunday. However, as of early Sunday morning, Burton's test came back as a false positive, and we'll see football today at Ford Field against the Lions (1-2). However, being up so late and having to deal with this may take its toll.
Where to Watch: FOX (WVUE Channel 8 locally) - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Saints-Lions in Yellow
Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 99 (NO), 121 (DET) | XM: 389 (NO), 231 (DET)
Jersey Combo: White jerseys, black pants
Referee: Shawn Smith
Current Lines: Over/Under (54), Saints -3
Last 5 Matchups
- 10/15/17 - Saints 52, Lions 38
- 12/4/16 - Lions 28, Saints 13
- 12/21/15 - Lions 35, Saints 27
- 10/19/14 - Lions 24, Saints 23
- 1/7/12 - Saints 45, Lions 28 (2011 Wild Card)
All-Time Series: Saints lead 13-12-1
The last time the Saints and Lions met was a crazy game. The Saints had a killer first half, being led by some defensive efforts, jumping out to a 31-10 lead by halftime. Mark Ingram had two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. New Orleans increased their lead to 45-10 early in the third quarter, and appeared to be able to put it on cruise control the rest of the way.
The Lions would score 28 unanswered points to cut the lead down to 7 late in the fourth quarter, and it looked like they were on their way to tie things up. However, Cam Jordan would seal the game after getting an interception in the end zone to preserve a Saints win to put them to 3-2 on the young 2017 season.
Things to watch: New Orleans is putting another streak on the line, as they've won 12 straight in the month of October. Their last loss in October was in Week 7 of 2016 against the Chiefs. Drew Brees is looking for his 3rd game in row at Detroit with 325+ passing yards and 2+ TD passes. Alvin Kamara has 2 TDs in 5 consecutive games, which is the longest streak of games since LaDainian Tomlinson (8 games in 2006).
