New Orleans Saints Records and Milestones in 2020

New Orleans Saints records and milestones in the 2020 NFL regular season from Brees, Kamara, Thomas, Hendrickson, and postseason facts.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints won the NFC South (12-4) for the fourth consecutive season. New Orleans won each game within the NFC South. This is a first for any team within the division since its inception in 2002. Saints defense tied for the league lead with 18 interceptions .

DREW BREES

QB DREW BREES recorded 2,942 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in 2020, his 17th career season with at least 20 touchdown passes, the second-most in NFL history. Only TOM BRADY (18) has more. Brees is ranked second among qualified passers with a 70.5 completion percentage, his NFL-record fifth consecutive season with a 70-or-higher completion percentage. Passed for 280 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 109.8 rating in Week 8 meeting. Had 14 TDs (12 pass, 2 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 100.8 rating in 7 home starts this season.

TAYSOM HILL

QB TAYSOM HILL became the second player with at least two rushing touchdowns in each of his first two career starts at quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Hill joins ERIC HIPPLE (1981) in this accomplishment.

ALVIN KAMARA

RB ALVIN KAMARA led the NFL with 21 scrimmage touchdowns (16 rushing, five receiving), the most in a single season in franchise history.

Kamara led all running backs with a career-high 83 receptions this season and joined former Tulane Green Wave running MATT FORTE (2008-11) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (2001-04) as the only running backs with at least 50 receptions in each of their first four seasons in league annals.

Kamara's 2,824 career receiving yards is the most by a running back in his first four seasons in NFL history.

The versatile running back became the first player with at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in NFL history.

THE 500-500 CLUB - Another milestone was when he became the sixth running back with four-or-more consecutive seasons with at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the Super Bowl era.

Has 18 career games with at least two touchdowns, tied with LARRY JOHNSON (18 games) for the most such games by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history.

Alvin Kamara has eight career games with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, tied with CHUCK FOREMAN (eight) for the second-most such games by a player in his first four seasons in league annals. Only CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (nine) has more.

His minimum of at least five receptions in 36 career games is the most by a running back in his first four seasons in NFL history.

In Week 16, recorded six rushing touchdowns, becoming the second player in league history with six rushing touchdowns in a single game (Pro Football Hall of Famer ERNIE NEVERS, November 28, 1929).

MICHAEL THOMAS

WR MICHAEL THOMAS has 510 career receptions and surpassed JARVIS LANDRY (481) for the most receptions by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.

TREY HENDRICKSON

DE TREY HENDRICKSON tied for second in the NFL with a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2020.

POSTSEASON FACTS

QB DREW BREES has 4,967 pass yards (310.4 per game) & 34 TDs vs. 12 INTs for 99.6 rating in 16 career postseason starts.

BREES is 6th in NFL Postseason history with 34 TDs.

DE CAMERON JORDAN is the only player with 7+ sacks in each of the past 9 seasons. Has 5.5 sacks, 8 TFL & 4 PD in 9 career postseason games.

WR MICHAEL THOMAS has 38 receptions for 493 yards (98.6 per game) & 3 rec. TDs in 5 career postseason games. Had 9 receptions for 131 yards in his last game vs. Chi. (10/20/19). Aims for his 3rd in a row vs. Chi. with 7+ catches & 75+ rec. yards.

RB ALVIN KAMARA has 100+ scrimmage yards in 3 of his last 4 postseason games.

LB DEMARIO DAVIS has 3 PD, 2 TFL & INT in 3 career postseason games. Was 1 of 5 LBs with 100+ tackles (119) & 10+ TFL (10) in 2020

*Data compiled by the National Football League.