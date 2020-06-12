Not only is he one of the cornerstones for the New Orleans Saints protecting the greatness of Drew Brees, but he is also becoming a cornerstone in the New Orleans and Cahokia communities.

Terron Armstead is using his influence and assets from the NFL to invest in our youth. Besides protecting Drew Brees on Sundays, the gentle giant seeks to protect the youth in New Orleans and Cahokia with after school programs, educational resources, and recreational activities. The Saints LT has a positive track record for his community service efforts and demonstrates how he's a Saint "on and off the field with his philanthropic efforts."

Currently, Armstead is constructing a 40,000 square-foot multi-functional facility for youth in his hometown of Cahokia, IL. Kimiante Brown, VP/Director, and Terron, President/CEO, mentioned that the structure will house an early childhood academy, computer laboratory, after-school program, dance studio, and event space. The center's name will be the Team Armstead Community Center. He has plans to open a similar community center in New Orleans.

“One of the best things about playing in the National Football League is that it has given me the ability and opportunity to be a role model to young people and to give back to the community.”

Armstead established the Terron Armstead Foundation with a mission and focus on empowering youth to improve life skills of sportsmanship, character, and teamwork. Terron has an intense involvement in both New Orleans and home in Cahokia. Over the years, but he has co-sponsoring annual school supplies giveaways, organizing Thanksgiving dinner giveaway events at Dryades YMCA and hosting over 200 New Orleans youths at Ochsner Sports Performance Center through his foundation. Armstead is not only focused on sports but encourages youth to pursue collegiate academics after high school. His foundation has awarded thousands of dollars in college scholarships to high school student-athletes. He has always dreamed of making life better for others.

“Armstead said., “If there is anything that I can do to make someone’s life better and to help them aspire to do more with their lives, I’m committed to doing it.”

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit Kim Klement

Armstead was selected in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by New Orleans. He immediately became a starter at left tackle in his rookie year. In 2019, the Saints recognized Terron as their 2019 Man of the Year. This recognition was because of his outreach, service, and humanitarian efforts of the Terron Armstead foundation.

Terron has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL since he arrived in New Orleans. Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk are considered "Elite Bookends" on the New Orleans Saints offensive line with the task of protecting future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees entering his 20th NFL season. On March 19, 2020, the Saints created $7.2M in cap space by converting $9.65M of his 2020 compensation into a bonus. His 5-yr, $65M contract will conclude in 2022 when Armstead will become an unrestricted free-agent in 2022.