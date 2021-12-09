Week 14: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Alvin Kamara practice again in full, which is great news for the Saints. However, there are some question marks on some players going into Friday.

Key Saints players are trending in the right direction, as indicated on the second injury report of Week 14. Wednesday's practice report saw relatively the same results as the first day, but with one new addition. Here's how Thursday looked for the black and gold.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Pete Werner (elbow)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

FULL: Alvin Kamara (knee), Taysom Hill (right finger)

The Saints placed Ty Montgomery on the Reserve/COVID list on Thursday, which is the team's third hit of the week. Cam Jordan could potentially return, assuming he has two negative tests, but the likelihood of Mark Ingram and Montgomery returning are very doubtful.

We'll get our final look at New Orleans and availability on Friday's final report, and we just have to hope no more COVID cases pop up to derail a team that desperately needs a win.

