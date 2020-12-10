Demario Davis: 2020 Saints Man of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis is the organization's 2020 Saints Man of the Year and 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year team nominee.

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports

Players who transcend their excellence from the playing field to excellence as a leader in their community are rare. He is not only a pillar of the New Orleans Saints, but linebacker Demario Davis has become a cornerstone within the National Football League as a player, advocate, colleague, spiritual, and family man.

In 2020, Davis has solidified his presence in the New Orleans, Mississippi, and Louisiana communities. Moreso, Demario has become a national figure being interviewed and quoted on important topics such as race, sexism, legislation changes, COVID-19 initiatives, reading, and financial literacy in underdeveloped communities.

While leading the New Orleans Saints defense since 2018, Davis dealt with a personal challenge within his immediate family. His beautiful one-year-old daughter Carly-Faith was diagnosed with a cancerous eye tumor, retinoblastoma. Unfortunately, she lost her eye, but the physicians and healthcare professionals prevented her cancer from spreading. Last season, he traveled during the week to care for her with his wife.

Davis' nomination makes him the Saints organization's nominee for the 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. According to the Saints press release on Davis' nomination, "All of the 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year team nominees will receive a donation of $40,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide."

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was the 2006 NFL Walter Payton of the Year winner for the New Orleans Saints organization.

Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the New Orleans Saints press release on Demario Davis and his 2020 National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination: