Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach, Mike Dikta, spoke to TMZ Sports about his role as Chairman of the new women's football league and opinion on the national anthem protests. The football legend remained firm on his beliefs for players to be respectful of the national anthem. The interviewer asked Dikta, "...you're the chairman of this thing [X League, formerly the Legends Football League]. Is that going to be allowed if they women want to take a knee during the [national] anthem? What's the policy on that for you guys?"

Iron Mike replied, If it was up to me, I'd say no. If you can't respect our national anthem, Get the hell out of the country." Coach added "Then that's the way I feel. Of course I'm old fashioned. So I'm only going to say when I feel. I think there's a way you protest, and there's a way you don't protest. You don't protest against the flag, and you don't protest against this country has given you the opportunities to make a living, playing a sport, you never thought would happen. So, I don't want to hear all the crap. You want to try it, try it. You don't, it's okay."

The Hall of Fame player and coach sharply contrasts the views of many of the current players in the National Football League. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees once held firm to similar views of Coach Ditka, but has modified his stance after listening to the plight of his fellow teammates and other sports figures.

Mike Ditka being the Chairman of X League is encouraging women to take-up sports once dominated by men. He believes women playing football "appeals to so many people, and seeing women play the game and play game, not only with skill. It'll be fun to watch."

The X League's website states, Mike Ditka will fulfill the role as X League's Chairman and has an ownership in the operations. The new women's tackle football forum will commence in April of 2021 with eight teams. The teams are the "Seattle Thunder, Los Angeles Black Storm, Austin Sound, Denver Rush, Chicago Blitz, Kansas City Force, Omaha Red Devils, and the Atlanta Empire." The goal is the penetrate international markets and grow the new entity in sports under Dikta's leadership.

In Ditka's three seasons as head coach in New Orleans, he guided the Saints to only 15 wins in 48 games. The Ricky Williams trade became his downfall in the Big Easy. Ditka believed Williams would transform the franchise and decided to exchange his entire draft picks with Washington's #5 overall spot in the 1999 NFL Draft for the Heisman Trophy winning running back. Williams set the NCAA Division 1-A all-time rushing record (6,082) his final year at the University of Texas. Unfortunately for Dikta, the Saints did not have stability at the quarterback position and fell to 3-13 in the 1999 regular-season. The Saints fired Coach Dikta and he went on to have a successful career in broadcasting before taking on the challenge of the X League.