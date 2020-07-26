Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Mike Ditka, on his Women's Football League and National Anthem Debate

Kyle T. Mosley

Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach, Mike Dikta, spoke to TMZ Sports about his role as Chairman of the new women's football league and opinion on the national anthem protests. The football legend remained firm on his beliefs for players to be respectful of the national anthem. The interviewer asked Dikta, "...you're the chairman of this thing [X League, formerly the Legends Football League]. Is that going to be allowed if they women want to take a knee during the [national] anthem? What's the policy on that for you guys?"

Mike Ditka and Don Shula, NFL Coaching Legends
On March 20, 2013, Pro Football Hall of Famers Mike Ditka, left, and Don Shula give a radio interview before a dinner to feature Ditka's wines at Shula's Steak House at the Hilton Naples. Shula, the former Dolphins coach, died on Monday, May 4, 2020. Don Shula

The Hall of Fame player and coach sharply contrasts the views of many of the current players in the National Football League. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees once held firm to similar views of Coach Ditka, but has modified his stance after listening to the plight of his fellow teammates and other sports figures.  

Mike Ditka being the Chairman of X League is encouraging women to take-up sports once dominated by men. He believes women playing football "appeals to so many people, and seeing women play the game and play game, not only with skill. It'll be fun to watch."  

May 20: The Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka visits Springfield.  Yearinsports16
Springfield Syndication

The X League's website states, Mike Ditka will fulfill the role as X League's Chairman and has an ownership in the operations. The new women's tackle football forum will commence in April of 2021 with eight teams. The teams are the "Seattle Thunder, Los Angeles Black Storm, Austin Sound, Denver Rush, Chicago Blitz, Kansas City Force, Omaha Red Devils, and the Atlanta Empire." The goal is the penetrate international markets and grow the new entity in sports under Dikta's leadership.

In Ditka's three seasons as head coach in New Orleans, he guided the Saints to only 15 wins in 48 games. The Ricky Williams trade became his downfall in the Big Easy. Ditka believed Williams would transform the franchise and decided to exchange his entire draft picks with Washington's #5 overall spot in the 1999 NFL Draft for the Heisman Trophy winning running back. Williams set the NCAA Division 1-A all-time rushing record (6,082) his final year at the University of Texas. Unfortunately for Dikta, the Saints did not have stability at the quarterback position and fell to 3-13 in the 1999 regular-season. The Saints fired Coach Dikta and he went on to have a successful career in broadcasting before taking on the challenge of the X League.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints 2020 Away Opponents Stadium Protocols Updates

If you're planning on attending a New Orleans Saints game in the 2020 season, you might want to check this out.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Curtis Lofton, #50 - 50 Days Countdown to Saints Football in 2020

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 50 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints News: Training Camp Updates, MT wants Clowney, Kamara & Armstead Birthdays

New Orleans Saints news and updates on the team from the week of July 20, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020: #49 Zach Wood

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 49 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints announce Cancellation of Preseason Games for 2020

The New Orleans Saints organization officially announce the cancellation of the team's four 2020 preseason games.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Saints Training Camp Preview: Players projected to be Released

Here are the players most likely to be released for the New Orleans Saints to reach the newly implemented 80-man roster limit to start training camp.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Tight Ends get Madden 21 Ratings

The Saints News Network gives a breakdown of the New Orleans Saints Tight End's Madden 21 ratings.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Sam Mills, #51 - 51 Days Countdown to Saints Football in 2020

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 51 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 15, Wil Lutz

Once upon a time, the Saints had a long, documented history of issues at kicker. That all changed when Wil Lutz showed up.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 14, Marcus Davenport

Marcus Davenport took a big leap in his production from his rookie season, and now he'll be asked to do it even more for the Saints.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan