Saints Legend Bobby Hebert says Father is battling COVID-19

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints organization and extended family has been affected by COVID-19 once again. A week after head coach Sean Payton disclosed his positive test for COVID-19, former Saints QB Bobby Hebert, shared information on his 82-year-old father's health. Hebert told WWL’s Kristian Garic on Friday, March 27th, his father, Bobby Sr., has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.  Hebert revealed his personal thoughts on father's life and how he believes his father will battle through the novel coronavirus.  This is not the first life-threatening event for Hebert's father.  In the early 1990's, Bobby Sr., was diagnosed with colon cancer and had immediate surgery.  He recovered.

"He tested positive for the coronavirus...one thing I know he's a fighter, he's a fighter."  Bobby Hebert on his father's health - WWL Radio

Hebert continued to reflect on how his father overcame health challenges from colon cancer, couple of strokes, and open-heart surgery for a heart defect at birth. Bobby, became very emotional at the end of the interview with Garic.  Many friends and fans in the Who Dat Nation have expressed concern and hope for his father’s healthy recovery from COVID-19.

"He's tough.  Now you can be tough and the virus can still overwhelm you. But, I know he's a fighter."  Bobby Hebert on his father's health - WWL Radio

We know Bobby Hebert as the Father of the Who Dat Nation for being the first person to coin the phrase. In Louisiana, Hebert’s famous nickname, the “Cajun Canon”, is because of his powerful throwing arm from his high school to his professionals career in the NFL. Bobby Hebert was the first New Orleans Saints QB to take a Saints team to the NFL playoffs with head coach Jim Mora. Hebert played for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and led them to the USFL’s first championship title. 

Hebert’s professional career honors are Pro Bowl (1993), USFL Most Outstanding Quarterback (1983), USFL Championship Game MVP (1983), and USFL’s All-time leading passer with 13,137 yards.  The Cajun Cannon stats were 135 TD, 21,683 yds passing, 58.9% completions, and 78 QBR.  Hebert’s NFL career was with the New Orleans Saints (195-1992) and Atlanta Falcons (1993-1996). 

Bobby Hebert is on WWL Radio throughout the week where he co-hosts shows with Kristian Garic (Sports Talk) and Mike Detillier (The Second Guess Show).  

