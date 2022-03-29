The past few Saints moves have included keeping some of their own. Tre'Quan Smith was re-signed on Monday, while Jameis Winston was brought back the week before. We take a quick look at the contracts for those two, as they have some interesting details to them.

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tre'Quan Smith

Details: 2 years, $6 million (Has a $2 million signing bonus, $2 million guaranteed)

2022 : $1.1 million base + $500,000 signing bonus

: $1.1 million base + $500,000 signing bonus 2023 : $2.7 million base + $500,000 signing bonus - Will earn a $200,000 roster bonus on the 5th day of the league year

: $2.7 million base + $500,000 signing bonus - Will earn a $200,000 roster bonus on the 5th day of the league year Incentives: Up to $1.5 million annual (related to catches, touchdowns), which has a base escalator for 2023.

Up to $1.5 million annual (related to catches, touchdowns), which has a base escalator for 2023. Other Notes: 2024 and 2025 voidable years if Smith is on the roster the last day of the 2023 league year (That gives him an extra $1 million from the signing bonus)

Smith's contract is pretty straightforward. The biggest criticisms for him is consistency and availability. He's never had more than 500 yards receiving in the league, and has totaled 50 receptions in each of the past two seasons. There's been some flashes of what he can bring to the table, and he'll have a lot to prove going into 2022. He's undoubtedly a strong asset in blocking, however.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Jameis Winston

Details: 2 years, $28 million ($14 million signing bonus, $15.2 million guaranteed)

2022 : $1.2 million base + $2.8 million signing bonus

: $1.2 million base + $2.8 million signing bonus 2023 : $12.8 million base + $2.8 million signing bonus; according to PFT, $5.8 million is guaranteed for injury and signing becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year.

: $12.8 million base + $2.8 million signing bonus; according to PFT, $5.8 million is guaranteed for injury and signing becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year. Incentives : Winston has $16 million in incentives, coming to $8 million that can be earned each year.

: Winston has $16 million in incentives, coming to $8 million that can be earned each year. In each season, Winston can net $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl, $1.5 million for being the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, and $1.5 million for winning a Super Bowl MVP with the Saints.



A playoff win can pay him $500,000 for each one, assuming he takes at least 50 percent of the snaps.



If the Saints make the playoffs and Winston appears in at least 70 percent of the snaps, he can earn $500,000 yearly.



A 93.0 or better passer rating with the Saints making the playoffs will earn him $1 million yearly.



A 65 percent completion percentage or better with the Saints making the playoffs will earn him $500,000 yearly.



Appearing in 70 percent of the offensive snaps with the Saints finishing in the Top 10 in offensive will net him $500,000 yearly.

Other Notes: There are three voidable years for Winston's deal from 2024-2026 that have spread out the signing bonus with each being $2.8 million yearly.

The deal for Winston is certainly interesting and intriguing, as it really puts the onus on him to deliver. New Orleans still has some considerable questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball, but Winston is in good spirits about moving forward with the team and his abilities.

