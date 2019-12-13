Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Vaughan Johnson, New Orleans Saints Great Dead at 57

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints family lost one of their own. Former linebacker Vaughan Johnson died at age 57 on Thursday night in North Carolina.  Johnson had been battling lung and kidney problems for years before succumbing to kidney disease.

Vaughan Johnson was a star linebacker at North Carolina State before being drafted in the first round of the NFL Supplemental draft in 1984.  He elected to join the Jacksonville Bulls of the U.S.F.L. instead, where he was one of that league’s top defensive players from 1984 to 85.

Johnson joined the Saints after the U.S.F.L. folded in 1986, joining several star players and coaches from the fledgling league.  He teamed with Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills, and Pat Swilling to form the famed “Dome Patrol”, one of the most fearsome Corps of Linebackers in NFL History.

Johnson was a star at Inside Linebacker for one of the era’s most intimidating defenses. He was elected to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1989 to 92 and was one of the most respected players at his position.  Johnson was known best for his powerful tackling ability but was a skilled sideline to sideline defender.  In an eight-year career with New Orleans that spanned from 1986 to 1993 he tallied 12 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, and 4 interceptions.  He was elected to the New Orleans Saints team Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Vaughan Johnson was one of the key members of the first successful period of New Orleans Saints football.  Our prayers go out to his family and friends at his sad passing. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chasing History: New Orleans Saints Players Building Upon Their Legacies

Aaron S. Miller

Achievement, unlocked. Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz, and Thomas Morstead are a few of your favorite Saints players have either set records in the 2019 regular season.

Saints place Sheldon Rankins, Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

John Hendrix

The defensive line of the Saints has taken a big hit by losing two key players for the rest of the season.

Former Saints Legend, Joe Horn Connected in Alleged Insurance Fraud Case

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints legend, Joe Horn, is under federal investigation in an insurance fraud case against multiple NFL players.

Saints and 49ers give an Offensive Thriller in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley

San Francisco ascends back to the #1 seed slot after narrowly conquering New Orleans 48-46 in one of the most entertaining NFL games this season. New Orleans squandered a thrilling offensive comeback drive from QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and WR Tre’Quan Smith who scored with 53 seconds left in the game. When the Saints needed their future Hall of Fame leader, Brees, to deliver a go-ahead drive, he did. Unfortunately, New Orleans’ secondary failed to support a tremendous effort by Brees and the Saints offense.

First Look: Colts vs. Saints

John Hendrix

The Colts and Saints meet in the regular season for the 13th time in franchise history, and coincidentally it's another prime time showdown.

Previewing Saints Defense Against Colts Offense

Bob Rose

Can the shorthanded Saints defense rebound against Indianapolis in a Prime Time matchup?

FAKE CALL? Did NFL Officials Fail the Saints Again?

Kyle T. Mosley

Did the NFL Officials miss another call against the Saints on Sunday? Or could it have been the second consecutive week New Orleans’ special teams unit had another breakdown on the field?

Cam Jordan: "We have to be the most critical of ourselves"

John Hendrix

Cam Jordan talks about how the Saints defense didn't live up to their standard of play on Sunday against the 49ers.

Source: Sheldon Rankins season in question

John Hendrix

There's not too much optimism right now regarding the future of Sheldon Rankins, but we'll know more soon.

BREAKING: Saints to Sign Defensive End Noah Spence

Bob Rose

New Orleans to add a veteran end to their depleted defensive front.