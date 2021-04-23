PFPMA's Next Level Up Interview with Gwendolyn Jenkins & Nicole Ward

PFPMA's Next Level Up event preview and interview with Gwendolyn Jenkins (New Orleans Saints S Malcolm Jenkins' mother) and Regional Coordinator, Nicole Ward (Cleveland Browns' CB Denzel Ward's mother).

The Professional Football Players Mothers Association (PFPMA) Midwest Region, is hosting a “Next Level Up – Beginning with the End in Mind” virtual symposium, on April 24, 2021, from 1:00 PM -4:00 PM EST. The Next Level Up Symposium will offer valuable information and insight to an engaged audience of high school student-athletes committed to playing college football from across the nation, along with their parents and guardians.

The program’s goal is to provide the information necessary to help players build a foundation for success in their transition to collegiate-level football and achieve the best possible outcomes during their college career and beyond. The event will touch on various topics and feature small-group panels, a parent workshop, a Q&A session, and guest speakers, including current and former NFL players, Coaches, NCAA representatives, and others, to address the college football experience.

This event is being offered to student-athletes and their parents FREE of charge. They encourage you to register and share with student-athletes in your network.

Website: www.pfpma.org

For more information contact events@pfpma.org.

The Southern University Law Center is hosting the event.

The registration closes at 4 PM CST/ 5 PM EST.