Saints Re-Sign P.J. Williams

New Orleans makes a very important decision by bringing back P.J. Williams for 2022.

Losing Malcolm Jenkins to retirement was tough, and questions were raised before that with the Saints losing Marcus Williams to the Ravens in free agency. However, the team made a very important move on Saturday, bringing back P.J. Williams on a one-year deal. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's the fourth straight offseason that Williams has signed a one-year deal with the team since being a third-round pick of the Saints in 2015. He was relegated more to special teams and as a backup cornerback for the early part of his career, and then started to work more as a safety where he shined.

Bob Rose looked at some potential options to replace Jenkins, citing that Williams would be the most logical solution for the Saints. However, there are more options out there, and bringing him back doesn't necessarily dismiss the team from adding to the room. 

New Orleans added Marcus Maye and Daniel Sorensen in the offseason, and will now have Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and J.T. Gray as the primary options on the back end. As always, we'll see how this plays out as we get into training camp. However, Williams has shown an ability to be able to start, and Maye's versatility could also help in deciding what New Orleans will ultimately do.

