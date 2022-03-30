Potential Replacements for Saints S Malcolm Jenkins

Will New Orleans look to replace retired S Malcolm Jenkins through the draft, or will they dip into the free-agent pool?

New Orleans Saints S Malcolm Jenkins announced his retirement on Wednesday after 13 NFL seasons. Jenkins was the last player remaining from the Saints Super Bowl XLIV championship team (punter Thomas Morstead is a free agent).

With the free-agent defection of FS Marcus Williams, the Saints have lost both of their starting safeties from the last two seasons. New Orleans still has versatile defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and signed former Jets S Marcus Maye in free agency. They also added former Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen for depth.

Free-agent S P.J. Williams remains unsigned. Williams, 28, has played all six of his seasons with the Saints and knows the defense well. Re-signing him would be the most logical solution.

New Orleans could look to dip back into the free-agent market for another safety, or address the position with a draft choice.

Free-Agent Safeties

Chargers running back Troymaine Pope (35) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22). Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquiski Tartt (30 - 49ers)

Tashaun Gipson (31 - Bears)

Tyrann Mathieu (29 - Chiefs)

Kareem Jackson (34 - Broncos)

Landon Collins (28 - Washington)

Rodney McLeod (31 - Eagles)

Keanu Neal (26 - Cowboys)

Most Saints fans are clamoring for Mathieu, a New Orleans native. Tartt was an underrated playmaker for one of the league's best defenses. Gipson is a heady playmaker who’s lost some range, but makes up for it with great anticipation.

Jackson is a former cornerback who's been able to extend his career with a move to safety. A former high draft choice that's never lived up to lofty expectations, Collins has still forged a solid career. McLeod has been an underrated defender for a rugged Philadelphia defense.

Early Draft Solutions (Day 2)

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) breaks up a pass intended for Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett (5). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker (Penn State)

Lewis Cine (Georgia)

Daxton Hill (Michigan)

Bryan Cook (Cincinnati)

Kerby Joseph (Illinois)

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton will probably be a top-10 pick. However, there are several other versatile safeties who will be available on the draft's second day that could challenge for an immediate starting spot.

Penn State's Brisker and Michigan's Hill could sneak into the late first round. Brisker has terrific range and could fit either safety role. Hill is a converted corner with outstanding feel as a free safety.

Cook is another converted corner with the size to match up on tight ends in man coverage. Cine is a thumper that plays like a linebacker in the box and can match up with bigger tight ends. Joseph lacks ideal athleticism, but is a sure tackler with good anticipation in zones.

Late Draft Solutions (Day 3)

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) intercepts a pass intended for Southern Cal receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1). Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY

Quentin Lake (UCLA)

Bubba Bolden (Miami, Fla.)

Smoke Monday (Auburn)

Jalen Pitre (Baylor)

Nick Cross (Maryland)

Any of these prospects could easily come off the board before the end of the third round. Any that slips into Day 3 would be a potential steal for the team that selects them.

Lake's father, Carnell Lake, was a standout safety for the Steelers in the 1990s. What he lacks in athleticism he makes up for with great instincts and high football IQ. Bolden is an athletic free safety that needs to hone his instincts.

Monday is an experienced hitter with coverage limitations. Pitre is a ‘‘tweener'' that can be a third corner or add bulk to be a regular safety. Cross is a thumper with good pursuit speed, but has a tight change-of-direction.

Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins were an underrated aspect of one of the NFL's best defenses over the last two seasons. The two combined for 9 interceptions and 30 passes broken up in their two years together. Just as importantly, their cohesion with the New Orleans cornerbacks allowed the team to be more aggressive in underneath coverage.

Marcus Maye is a suitable replacement in the secondary, while Gardner-Johnson will continue to be a vital chesspiece for the defense. Sorensen brings experience, but is also a massive liability in coverage.

Expect the Saints to add another safety to join Maye and Gardner-Johnson. It could be with an experienced free agent, but there is also plenty of talent to watch in next month's NFL Draft.

