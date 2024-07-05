Which Saints Player We're Most Looking Forward To Seeing In Training Camp And Why
We're less than three weeks from the first Saints training camp practice, and the anticipation is through the roof. New Orleans will head to the West Coast on July 22 and have their first practice on July 24.
When we hit camp mode, there's certainly a lot of things to pay attention to, but we're focusing on the players we're really wanting to see out there today. Here's Saints News Network's thoughts on who we want to see the most and why.
Willie Gay Jr. - Bob Rose
Just like everyone else, I'm intrigued to see Carr, Kamara, Olave and Shaheed in Klint Kubiak's offense. But even though I want to see them get a lot of reps in preseason games, the reality is that just won't happen with starters.
Therefore, the player I'm most excited to watch in training camp/preseason is linebacker Willie Gay. He just feels like a perfect fit in Dennis Allen's defense. Gay has the speed, instincts, and awareness to not only be an ideal complement to Demario Davis, but perhaps even elevate the entire Saints defense.
Kool-Aid McKinstry - Kyle T. Mosley
I'm interested in watching how Kool-Aid McKinstry acclimates to the New Orleans rotation alongside top cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor. The fact that the number of interceptions by the cornerbacks increased from 1 in 2022 to 9 in 2023 is promising, and adding a new playmaker like McKinstry could help the unit reach double-digits in 2024.
McKinstry's confidence and swagger, evident in his camp plays that thrill the Saints fans in daily highlight videos, are sure to soar. He's a player to watch, and his potential to be "that guy" for Dennis Allen's defense will be fun to watch.
Alvin Kamara - Ross Jackson
The versatile, playmaking running back is getting attention right now because of an ongoing contract dispute, but the real attention should be on how his skills set will be elevated in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s offense.
The wide zone run game will play much better to Kamara’s strengths than in previous years. The focus on attacking the perimeter of opposing defenses should help Kamara get back to a more prominent and productive role. The team’s new system will be at its best if the eighth-year back is also heavily involved in the receiving game.
Training camp will give an early look at how he will be incorporated as well as the share he will be set to receive alongside fellow rushers Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller. Kamara is set to become the franchise’ leader in rushing yards in 2024, and already ranks within the top-10 in both receptions and receiving yards. Kamara’s 2024 can be a big year, and camp should prove whether or not it truly will be.
These are all solid choices, and the fact is you could come up with a lot more players to go on this list. Derek Carr and Chris Olave certainly rank up there in the top, but for me it's Trevor Penning. The Saints offensive line is going to go under a microscope in training camp and beyond, and in order for this Kubiak system to really hit the ground running, they're going to need solid line play.
Penning is one of several younger players who are going to be counted on to make significant contributions this season, and the former first-round pick faces a very pivotal year. Staying healthy is one thing, but the play on the field has to speak for itself. He's been given a clean slate by the team and has a new offensive line coach to work with this year. He also has put in extra work this offseason and is at least doing the right things on paper.
We'll find out a lot more in camp how Trevor Penning is actually progressing when the pads come on, and he'll be tested a good bit between the Saints defense, preseason and joint practices with the 49ers. Him improving would go a long way for the immediate future.